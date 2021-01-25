BOYS HOOPS ROUND-UP: Randolph claims outright Trailways West title; Waupun stays hot; Cambria-Friesland beats Dodgeland

It’s unconventional how they did it — a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic — but members of the Randolph prep boys basketball team can now lay claim to the outright Trailways West Conference championship in undefeated fashion.
With three weeks to go in the regular season.
The Trailways Conference opted to only count the first time league foes played each other on the season as conference games, a decision made to try and protect the integrity of the conference season in the case a team — or number of teams — had to miss a significant chunk of the schedule because of the pandemic.
And on Monday night, the Rockets wrapped up their first time through the Trailways West with a 76-39 victory over Montello, finishing off a perfect 7-0 slate. They got the outright title when Cambria-Friesland suffered a 49-37 loss to Rio last Tuesday, giving the Hilltoppers a 5-2 mark in league play.
Randolph's last Trailways West game prior to Monday night was a 74-58 win over Fall River on Jan. 12 that, at the time, locked up at worst a share of the championship.
“It’s special for these guys,” Rockets coach Tyler Fischer said, adding that his team still wants to finish off the portion of its schedule that’s against teams from the Trailways West in a way that would count them as champions even in a normal year.
Randolph (14-2), which is tied for 10th in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and honorable mention in the Associated Press poll after getting bumped up from D5 to D4 for the WIAA postseason due to the reduced number of teams competing this winter because of the pandemic, has already played Princeton/Green Lake and Markesan twice and won both of those games.
That means the Rockets’ unofficial conference record is 9-0. They play Montello again on Thursday, that contest on the road, then have games against Cambria-Friesland (Feb. 2), Rio (Feb. 5), Fall River (Feb. 8) and Pardeeville (Feb. 11) to go.
Cambria-Friesland (14-3), which jumped from 10th to 3rd in the Division 5 AP poll and unranked to third in the D5 coaches poll after some teams left D5 for D4, is the official Trailways West runner-up with a 5-2 record.
Fischer said that while his team is happy to have the league title wrapped up, there’s still a long way to go given the Rockets’ ambitious postseason goals.
“We’ll have to really clean up some things and hopefully here in three weeks be ready to go,” he said.
Randolph plays at Cuba City, ranked No. 1 in D4 in both polls, on Saturday and at Manitowoc Roncalli, the fourth-ranked team in D4 in both polls, a week from Saturday, on Feb. 6.
“It’s just about focusing on one game at a time and improving. We’ve got a long ways to go,” Fischer said of his team’s attempt at becoming battle-tested prior to the playoffs.
RANDOLPH 76, MONTELLO 39
Montello;19;20;—;39
Randolph;45;31;—;76
MONTELLO (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Mickey Pafford 1 0-0 2, Nate Postler 3 0-0 7, Casey Bond 1 0-0 2, Angel Duarte 1 0-0 2, Payton Hickman 1 0-0 3, Garrett Isberner 1 0-0 2, Warren Schehr 2 0-0 6, Damyeon Ellison 3 0-0 2, Braedy Alberts 1 0-0 2, Anthony Tomlins 2 3-3 7. Totals: 16 3-3 39.
RANDOLPH — Parker Kohn 5 2-2 12, Jordan Tietz 3 0-0 6, Caden Spors 1 0-0 2, Sam Grieger 6 2-2 17, Brayden Haffele 3 0-2 8, Travis Alvin 8 2-5 18, Ricardo Castillo 9 0-0 9, Zach Paul 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 6-11 79.
3-pointers: Montello 4 (Postler 1, Hickman 1, Schehr 2), Randolph 8 (Grieger 3, Haffele 2, Castillo 3). Total fouls: Montello 13, Randolph 4. Fouled out: None.
Warriors stay hot
Waupun’s prep basketball team continued its recent winning ways on Monday night, owing the fifth victory in its last six games to balanced scoring, among other things.
Austin Wiese scored a game-high 24 points, including 18 on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the 3-point line, and Carson Bresser and Brady Navis added a dozen apiece to pace the Warriors to a 67-60, East Central Conference win over Ripon.
Garrett Jennings led the Tigers (9-5, 6-3 ECC), who suffered a critical loss in the league championship race as front-running Plymouth (12-3, 9-1) now leads by 2½ games.
Waupun (7-8, 6-4), meantime, notched a key victory in its bid to leapfrog Ripon for second place this season. The Warriors head to Plymouth on Thursday in a game that could really shake things up if they’re able to spring the upset.
Toppers topple Trojans
Cade Burmania scored all 11 of his points in the game before halftime, Griffin Hart had 13 of his 18 and Kobe Smit had 10 of his 12 as the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team cruised to a 17-point lead over Dodgeland at the break.
That cushion was plenty big enough as the Hilltoppers would go on to win 62-47 on Monday night.
Parker Quade had 11 points, Owen Jones had eight and Drake Burmania had two to round out scoring for the Toppers.
Sy Otte led the Trojans (4-9) with 21 points, Caden Brugger had 10 and Dilan Fenner had eight.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 62, DODGELAND 47
Dodgeland;26;21;—;47
Cambria-Friesland;43;19;—;62
DODGELAND (fgm ft-fta pts) — Sy Otte 8 5-10 21, Caden Brugger 4 1-1 10, Damon Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Dilan Fenner 3 2-2 8, Alex Nelson 1 0-0 2, John Appenfeldt 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 10-17 47.