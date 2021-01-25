BOYS HOOPS ROUND-UP: Randolph claims outright Trailways West title; Waupun stays hot; Cambria-Friesland beats Dodgeland

Randolph (14-2), which is tied for 10th in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and honorable mention in the Associated Press poll after getting bumped up from D5 to D4 for the WIAA postseason due to the reduced number of teams competing this winter because of the pandemic, has already played Princeton/Green Lake and Markesan twice and won both of those games.

That means the Rockets’ unofficial conference record is 9-0. They play Montello again on Thursday, that contest on the road, then have games against Cambria-Friesland (Feb. 2), Rio (Feb. 5), Fall River (Feb. 8) and Pardeeville (Feb. 11) to go.

Cambria-Friesland (14-3), which jumped from 10th to 3rd in the Division 5 AP poll and unranked to third in the D5 coaches poll after some teams left D5 for D4, is the official Trailways West runner-up with a 5-2 record.

Fischer said that while his team is happy to have the league title wrapped up, there’s still a long way to go given the Rockets’ ambitious postseason goals.

“We’ll have to really clean up some things and hopefully here in three weeks be ready to go,” he said.

Randolph plays at Cuba City, ranked No. 1 in D4 in both polls, on Saturday and at Manitowoc Roncalli, the fourth-ranked team in D4 in both polls, a week from Saturday, on Feb. 6.