BOYS HOOPS ROUND-UP: Waupun falls to league-leading Plymouth; Markesan drops non-conference game to Rio

The Waupun prep boys basketball team got nine points apiece from Cole Hicken and Brady Navis but no one finished in double figures as Plymouth’s defense clamped the Warriors down in a 55-35 victory for the Panthers on Thursday night.

The host Panthers strengthened their grip on the East Central Conference title race with the win, improving to 10-1 in league play. They will secure at least a share of the conference title with one more victory or a loss by second place Ripon (7-3).

Plymouth is now 13-3 overall while Waupun drops to 7-9 overall and 6-5 in the ECC. The Warriors are currently a half-game back of third-place Kettle Moraine Lutheran (6-4) and a half-game ahead of fifth-place Campbellsport (5-5).

Hornets trapped by Vikings

James Triggs scored 14 points to lead the Markesan boys basketball team on Thursday night but Rio was too much to overcome as the Vikings won 63-48 over the Hornets.

The Vikings (10-6) were led by 27 points from Pierson Schnieder and 22 from Jacob Rowe, twin-towers who are 6-foot-6 and 6-4, respectively and presented fits for the Hornets (4-10).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.