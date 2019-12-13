BOYS HOOPS: See-saw second half ends with Dodgeland winning 47-44 over Horicon

JUNEAU — One team has to win, one team has to lose. That’s the way it goes in sports not named soccer or hockey or even NFL football on those rare occasions where 70 minutes isn’t enough time to settle things.

The Dodgeland and Horicon prep boys basketball teams took turns trying their best to do both Friday night in what was an at times sloppy and at times highly-entertaining game — and in the end, it was the Trojans who triumphed.

Dilan Fennel’s wide-open 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go marked the ninth and final lead change of the second half as the Marshmen’s Darius Minnema missed from point blank on a game-tying attempt in the final seconds, allowing the Trojans to hold on and claim a 47-44 Trailways East Conference victory at Dodgeland High School.

“When shots were falling for one side or the other, that’s when they took a lead. It sounds simple but that’s basically what it was,” said Dodgeland coach Bill Otte, whose team had leads of 12-5 with 10 minutes, 20 seconds gone by and 20-12 with 5:10 to go in the first half but couldn’t capitalize and was ahead only 27-25 at the break.

“We had a number of looks that we didn’t knock down tonight that could have extended leads, and so did Horicon. The ball just wasn’t falling at those certain times.”