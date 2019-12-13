BOYS HOOPS: See-saw second half ends with Dodgeland winning 47-44 over Horicon

JUNEAU — One team has to win, one team has to lose. That’s the way it goes in sports not named soccer or hockey or even NFL football on those rare occasions where 70 minutes isn’t enough time to settle things.
The Dodgeland and Horicon prep boys basketball teams took turns trying their best to do both Friday night in what was an at times sloppy and at times highly-entertaining game — and in the end, it was the Trojans who triumphed.
Dilan Fennel’s wide-open 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go marked the ninth and final lead change of the second half as the Marshmen’s Darius Minnema missed from point blank on a game-tying attempt in the final seconds, allowing the Trojans to hold on and claim a 47-44 Trailways East Conference victory at Dodgeland High School.
“When shots were falling for one side or the other, that’s when they took a lead. It sounds simple but that’s basically what it was,” said Dodgeland coach Bill Otte, whose team had leads of 12-5 with 10 minutes, 20 seconds gone by and 20-12 with 5:10 to go in the first half but couldn’t capitalize and was ahead only 27-25 at the break.
“We had a number of looks that we didn’t knock down tonight that could have extended leads, and so did Horicon. The ball just wasn’t falling at those certain times.”
Minnema’s game-tying try came on a set play against Dodgeland’s 2-3 zone and he was able to spin from the right block into the lane for a wide-open look at the rim, but the ball rattled in and out and with 1.9 seconds to go John Appenfeldt was fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 47-44.
Horicon’s Caleb LaBlanc was able to get off an uncontested three-quarters court heave that would have sent the game to overtime, but it was off the mark.
Fenner’s 3 moments earlier was not, however — and it was the direct result of Caden Brugger drawing help defense by driving to the basket before kicking the ball back out to the left wing.
“It’s what we always preach during practice — inside-out,” said Otte, who implored his team to drive and kick over the first 10 minutes of the game, when the Trojans offense ran hot and cold as the result of too much side-to-side passing on the perimeter.
For Fenner’s part, he took full advantage of Brugger having carved out his chance to hit the big shot.
“We constantly talk to Dilan about, ‘You’ve got to shoot the ball.’ He’s a great shooter during practice but I said, ‘People don’t see it because you don’t look to shoot,’” Otte said. “And he proved it tonight with that wide open look and draining it.”
Fenner needed to make it because with 2 minutes to go LaBlanc hit a difficult contested jumper to tie the game at 42 and with 1:12 left Carter Boehmer’s third-chance attempt dropped to give Horicon (1-3, 1-1 Trailways East) a 44-42 advantage.
The Marshmen’s biggest advantage of the night was 35-30 with 11:21 remaining.
But like happened when they were up by two late, they couldn’t hold on as a 3 by Seth Christopherson made it 35-33 with 9:50 left and then another 3 by Jace Christopherson made it 36-35 with 9:10 to go.
“We just need to get better at knowing the situations of the game, so when you get a lead, maybe be a little more patient,” Horicon coach Darrel Schliewe said. “I thought Dodgeland played very patient tonight, and they played within themselves. We played very erratic — good, bad, good, bad.
“We need to make smarter decisions and play better, crisp basketball. We’ve had a lot of turnovers all year and it continued tonight.
The Marshmen also didn’t help themselves out much at the free throw line by going eight of 15 — although Dodgeland was worse at five of 14.
The back-to-back 3s by the Christopherson brothers sparked a 12-2 scoring run for Dodgeland (2-3, 1-1), which led 42-37 with 3:12 left before Horicon punched right back with a 7-0 burst go take the 44-42 lead.
Ultimately, though, the Marshmen didn’t have enough scoring balance to force the Trojans out of their zone and Dodgeland’s defense did just enough.
The 6-foot-5 Minnema finished with a game-high 23 points but only five others for Horicon scored — none of them with more than six.
“We need balance,” Schliewe said. “But Carter can’t get in foul trouble — normally he chips in 10 or 12 — and Matt Hazelberg’s been playing pretty good.
“We’re not a very good outside shooting team and people know it, so that’s what really kills us. Darius is probably our best outside shooter, and we don’t want him outside too often when he’s so good inside. Teams know what our weakness is and they’re exploiting it.”
The opposite was the case for the Trojans, who were led by Seth Christopherson’s 13 points but also got 11 from Brugger, 10 from Fenner and a combined 13 from four others.
It was exactly what Otte has been hoping for.
“In one of the first two games (of the year),” he said, “it would have been (all) Seth Christopherson. And I’m starting to see guys branch out a little bit.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.