BOYS HOOPS: Seniors lead Cambria-Friesland past Fall River 60-56

The Fall River prep boys basketball team cut an eight-point deficit to get to within a possession of Cambria-Friesland in Thursday’s Trailways West Conference game.

But the Hilltoppers were able to pull through and hold off the Pirates’ attempt at a comeback and win 60-56.

“We didn’t panic, that’s the good part,” Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said. “We didn’t panic through that situation.”

The Hilltoppers (15-3, 5-2 Trailways West) had an eight-point lead with about 4 minutes evaporate to two with back-to-back triples by Fall River’s Sam Osterhaus and Colin Vieth. Vieth finished with 14 points while Osterhaus had six for the Pirates (8-10, 2-5).

However, CF’s Kobe Smit, who led with 20 points, later made two free throws to raise the lead back to five points. Fall River’s Cullen Rauls, who finished with nine points, made one-of-two foul shots to cut the deficit back to four points. Then out of the press, Hilltoppers’ Griffin Hart, who finished with 17 points, sealed a breakaway with a “pretty good one-handed dunk” to raise the lead back to six points late in the game according to Derrick Smit.