BOYS HOOPS: Seniors lead Cambria-Friesland past Fall River 60-56

The Fall River prep boys basketball team cut an eight-point deficit to get to within a possession of Cambria-Friesland in Thursday’s Trailways West Conference game.
But the Hilltoppers were able to pull through and hold off the Pirates’ attempt at a comeback and win 60-56.
“We didn’t panic, that’s the good part,” Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said. “We didn’t panic through that situation.”
The Hilltoppers (15-3, 5-2 Trailways West) had an eight-point lead with about 4 minutes evaporate to two with back-to-back triples by Fall River’s Sam Osterhaus and Colin Vieth. Vieth finished with 14 points while Osterhaus had six for the Pirates (8-10, 2-5).
However, CF’s Kobe Smit, who led with 20 points, later made two free throws to raise the lead back to five points. Fall River’s Cullen Rauls, who finished with nine points, made one-of-two foul shots to cut the deficit back to four points. Then out of the press, Hilltoppers’ Griffin Hart, who finished with 17 points, sealed a breakaway with a “pretty good one-handed dunk” to raise the lead back to six points late in the game according to Derrick Smit.
“Thankfully, we’re a senior-led team and I thought our seniors didn’t panic down the stretch,” Derrick Smit said. “Even when Fall River kept making runs at us, I felt like we were able to control the tempo when we needed to. We got great shots on certain possessions when we really need to get a bucket. I thought we were patient, found a good shot and was able to extend the lead.”
CF’s Cade Burmania finished with 12 points while teammate Gavin Winchell put up five points.
Fall River’s Clay Blevins got the Pirates’ final bucket to trim the deficit to 60-56. Blevins lead all scorers with 23 points. Derrick Smit said Rauls found Blevins with “nice passes” to get some looks inside.
“He never missed, I don’t think,” Derrick Smit said. “Maybe he did, but from our standpoint he didn’t miss. He certainly gave us problems all night. He was hitting a lot of mid-range jumpers. … He gave us problems all night and really shot the ball well.”
