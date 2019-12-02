FALL RIVER – Both the Dodgeland and Fall River prep boys basketball teams are inexperienced, and it showed in Monday's non-conference game between the two.
However, Dodgeland senior Seth Christopherson showed his leadership, as he led all scorers with 27 points, five steals and three assists to lead the Trojans to a 63-42 blowout victory over the Pirates.
“The No. 1 thing from Seth tonight was the leadership aspect,” Dodgeland coach Bill Otte said. “We talked about at halftime to be patient against their press and I thought we did a much better job of that in the second half. And with Seth being a senior, he’s the one that we’ve got to look to. The kids look to get him the ball in position to where he can shoot it and he also is looking for other guys.”
With the Trojans trailing 22-20 at the half, Christopherson scored nine points in a 13-3 run to start the second half, giving Dodgeland a 35-26 lead with 12 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game.
Christopherson helped his team gain confidence as the Trojans scored as many points in the second half as the Pirates did all game.
“Seth is the rudder of the ship,” Otte said. “The way the rudder goes, the rest of the team is going to follow. When he starts hitting some shots, he brings energy and you could definitely see it tonight with the other guys feeding off that energy and playing a team game.”
The Pirates didn’t have anyone good enough to guard the 5-foot-7 guard for the Trojans. Christopherson scored 22 points in the second half.
“His foot speed definitely hurt us,” Fall River coach Arnie Oelke said. “When we got in the open court, we didn’t have anybody that could stop him. Quite frankly, we just didn’t get back on defense how we’re taught to get back in some situations.
“It really all snowballed for us. We had a lead at halftime and we missed a couple shots early (in the second half).”
Fall River shot 4 of 28 from 2-point range in the game and made 6 of 21 from beyond the arc. The Pirates also had 21 turnovers on the night.
“I don’t coach these guys differently than what I’ve coached other teams in the past of learning to value the basketball,” Oelke said. “Unfortunately, when we don’t have a lot of skilled kids, we’re probably going to have some more turnovers. We’ve got to play with a little bit more grit to overcome them turnovers.”
On a positive note for the Pirates, Austin Blevins – who finished with 7 points – made two foul shots that started an 11-4 run to put Fall River ahead 22-20 at halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
“We went to a diamond press and we got some turnovers that a few of them turned into some baskets, but we probably should’ve had a few more baskets there to have a bigger lead at halftime,” Oelke said. “We’ve just not learned how to finish.
“We’ve got a lot to work on and hopefully we’ll get better.”
Fall River’s Adam Bristol led his team with 10 points while Cole Locke added 8 points.
Dodgeland’s Sy Otte (6-foot-3) and John Appenfeldt (6-foot-4) both towered over all of the Pirates. Sy Otte finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds while Appenfeldt had 8 points and 8 rebounds.
“They’re very important and they’re still learning,” Bill Otte said. “They’re parts of clay right now and we’re still molding them into what we want to do.
“We’re building this year towards the future and just trying to get them comfortable in their big bodies to understand of what they can and can’t do.”
DODGELAND 63, FALL RIVER 42
Dodgeland;20;43;—;63
Fall River;22;20;—;42
DODGELAND (63) — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Sy Otte 2 4-4 8, Caden Bruger 2 0-0 4, Christian Nunez 3 0-0 6, Seth Christopherson 8 9-10 27, Dilan Fenner 2 1-2 7, Jace Christopherson 1 0-2 3, John Appenfeldt 4 0-1 8. TOTALS: 22 14-19 63.
FALL RIVER (42) — Adam Bristol 2 4-6 10, Sam Osterhaus 1 2-2 5, Zach Marquardt 0 1-2 1, Clay Blevins 0 2-1 1, Austin Blevins 2 2-2 7, Matthew Morton 1 2-3 4, Cole Locke 3 0-0 8, Andrew Tavs 0 2-2 2, Payton Neuman 1 2-3 4. TOTALS: 10 16-22 42.
3-pointers: Dodge 5 (S. Christopherson 2, Fenner 2, J. Christopherson 1), FR 6 (Bristol 2, Osterhaus 1, Blevins 1, Locke 2). Total fouls: D 19, FR 20. Fouled out: Dodge — Nunez. FR — Neuman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)