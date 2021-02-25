BOYS HOOPS: State blue bloods Randolph, Cuba City ready for rematch in D4 sectional semifinals

“We’re going to have our hands full, there’s no doubt about it,” Fischer said. “At the same time, I think having one game (against them) under our belts and going in kind of knowing what to expect will be a benefit for us.

“And I also think right now we’re playing our best basketball. And we’re playing as well as we’ve played as a team — sharing the ball offensively and trusting each other on the defensive end — that’s really starting to show here over the last three weeks.”

They’ll try and parlay that cohesiveness into an eighth straight victory against a program that is one of the few in the state with as rich a history as their own.

Cuba City is coached by Jerry Petitgoue, who in his 50th year at the helm for the Cubans has a career record of 983-258, making him the winningest coach in state history by a wide margin over Bob Letsch from Racine St. Catherine’s (661 wins). Letsch retired following the 2015-16 season.

Randolph, meanwhile, also has a coaching legend in Bob Haffele, who retired after the 2012-13 season with a 512-91 career record. His .849 winning percentage is the best among any coach in state history with 500-plus victories, and he led the Rockets to all 10 of their state titles, with all of them coming from 1996 on and the most recent of them in his final season.