BOYS HOOPS: State blue bloods Randolph, Cuba City ready for rematch in D4 sectional semifinals

When Cuba City and Randolph square off in tonight’s WIAA Division 4 boys basketball sectional semifinals, it will be a who’s who of programs in the state.
It will, at the risk of hyperbole, be a little bit like when Duke and Kentucky square off in a tournament setting.
wThose years, at least as far as championships go, were 1981, 1991 and 1998. Cuba City also was the Class C state runner-up in 1938 and the Div. 4 state runner-up in 2012 and has 12 overall trips to the state tournament.
Randolph, meanwhile, has 15 trips to state and 10 championships — the most in state history by three, ahead of the seven apiece won by Beloit Memorial and Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Coincidentally, the 13 combined state titles between the Cubans and Rockets is also the same number of national championships won by Kentucky (eight) and Duke (five).
None of their shared history will matter when the foes tip-off tonight, however.
For the Rockets, the only thing that will matter is playing better — a lot better — than they did in that blowout loss 3½ weeks ago.
“One thing’s for sure is we understood they’re a very good ball club. Everybody can shoot,” Fischer said of what was learned from that game. “I don’t think we defended very well — we didn’t get out and defend the three and our transition defense has been a point that we’ve had to stress the last month.”
While it went down as a loss against their record, the game against Cuba City was, in fact, a win in one sense: “We scheduled those as tests to see where we’re at — to get ready for the playoffs and understand, at that time, what do we need to work on?” Fischer said of that contest against Cuba City, as well as a game against Manitowoc Roncalli, at the time ranked fourth in Div. 4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, on Feb. 6 and a game against Beaver Dam, which at one point was ranked in the Div. 2 poll and competed in the Div. 1 postseason before falling in Saturday’s regional finals.
Randolph won both of those latter contests, defeating Roncalli, 71-68, and Beaver Dam, 70-63, and also is unbeaten since the loss to Cuba City — a seven-game winning streak that includes a victory over Trailways West Conference rival Cambria-Friesland, a top-10 team in D5 for much of the year.
“It all kind of started with that Cuba City game,” Fischer said of the winning streak. “It really opened our eyes on our major weak points. We’ve put some focus on it — I don’t think we’re there yet, where we need to be, but we’ve been stressing it.”
Randolph (22-3) is an experienced group that when this season began returned all but one player from last year’s team that blew out Monticello in the Div. 5 sectional semifinals before the season came to an abrupt end later that night because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And all of the Rockets’ experience and talent has shown in the stats as well, with three players — Travis Alvin (18.2 points per game), Sam Grieger (16.8) and Brayden Haffele (10.5) — scoring in double-figures and another — Parker Kohn (7.9) — more than capable of doing so on any given night.
Alvin is averaging a double-double as he’s the team’s leading rebounder at 10.4 per game, and Grieger’s length has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses as he leads the team in steals (1.6) and blocks (1.8) per game to go along with a team-best 4.3 assists per contest.
Fischer said that the experience-factor has been a benefit this winter, although he said the “unfinished business” attitude due to the way last season ended was more of a motivating factor in the offseason than it’s been throughout the regular season and the first weekend of the postseason.
“Last year seems about like 5 years ago, to me anyway,” Fischer said. “Having that experience definitely helps these guys, but at the same time, it’s a new team, new year and new challenges with everything.”
And, as Fischer noted, Cuba City (20-2) is an equally experienced bunch that blew out Fennimore, 71-48, in the sectional semifinals last year to improve to a perfect 25-0 on the season before riding atop the Div. 4 rankings all of this season.
The Cubans have four players — Jack Misky (19.1 points per game), Carter Olson (14.2), Max Lucey (11.1) and Riley Richard (10.7) — scoring in double figures and all four are versatile players with good averages in rebounding, assists and steals as well.
“We’re going to have our hands full, there’s no doubt about it,” Fischer said. “At the same time, I think having one game (against them) under our belts and going in kind of knowing what to expect will be a benefit for us.
“And I also think right now we’re playing our best basketball. And we’re playing as well as we’ve played as a team — sharing the ball offensively and trusting each other on the defensive end — that’s really starting to show here over the last three weeks.”
They’ll try and parlay that cohesiveness into an eighth straight victory against a program that is one of the few in the state with as rich a history as their own.
Cuba City is coached by Jerry Petitgoue, who in his 50th year at the helm for the Cubans has a career record of 983-258, making him the winningest coach in state history by a wide margin over Bob Letsch from Racine St. Catherine’s (661 wins). Letsch retired following the 2015-16 season.
Randolph, meanwhile, also has a coaching legend in Bob Haffele, who retired after the 2012-13 season with a 512-91 career record. His .849 winning percentage is the best among any coach in state history with 500-plus victories, and he led the Rockets to all 10 of their state titles, with all of them coming from 1996 on and the most recent of them in his final season.
The Rockets were almost perfect in the state tournament in his tenure, going 18-1 with the lone loss being a 50-44 defeat to Edgar in the 1997 D4 title game.
Prior to 3½ weeks ago, the last time Randolph and Cuba City played was in Fischer’s senior season in 2003-04. So when Randolph paid a visit on Jan. 30 and Haffele was in attendance watching his grandson, Brayden, the Cuba City contingent paid a nice tribute to Bob, who grew up just down the road in Benton.
No one tonight will be too worried about the history the two programs boast, with the focus, of course, being not on looking back but instead on looking ahead — on trying to get one step closer to adding to the long list of state-tournament appearances.
But that doesn’t mean the winner won’t have bragging rights.
“I don’t want to say it’s a rivalry,” Fischer said, “but it’s fun to be a part of that.”
