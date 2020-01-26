BOYS HOOPS: Strong 2nd half, big plays in clutch lift Beaver Dam to 55-54 win over rival Watertown

For every time Watertown’s prep boys basketball team made it seem like perhaps another gut-wrenching loss for Beaver Dam was in the cards, the Golden Beavers answered in resounding fashion.
What rung out for the Golden Beavers as a result was a victory tune.
Beaver Dam scored the first 10 points of the second half to erase a four-point halftime deficit and then never let the Goslings re-take the lead after that, making clutch play after clutch play in the final few minutes to secure a 55-54 win on Saturday at Madison Edgewood in the sixth-place game of the Badger Challenge — an annual event pitting teams from the North against teams from the South based on midseason standings.
“They’re athletic and really experienced — a lot of three-year varsity kids — so for us to win this one late, it was a nice win,” said Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron, whose squad lacks in size and experience and has suffered losses in a handful of games that could have gone either way.
This one went the Golden Beavers’ way thanks to how well they played over the final 18 minutes, and in particular over the final three minutes.
Beaver Dam (5-8, 2-5 Badger North) got six points from Nate Abel and four from Ty Bunkoske during that second-half opening burst and for the most part kept Watertown an arm’s length away in the second half. But after leading by six a little while earlier, the Golden Beavers’ lead was trimmed down to one at 51-50 with 2½ minutes to go.
Brady Helbing had the answer, though, and after his 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining Beaver Dam led 54-50.
Watertown (7-8, 4-4 Badger South) did tie the game up at 54 with 1:20 remaining but after Abel made the first of two free throws for the lead then missed the second free throw, Broden Boschert deflected a pass out of bounds as the horn sounded, preventing the Goslings from getting up a game-winning attempt.
Ladron said defensive rebounding down the stretch was huge, limiting the Goslings to one-and-dones in their comeback bid. Helbing finished with eight rebounds while Broden had seven, and Helbing also had five points and six assists.
Abel led the way in scoring with 22 points while Boschert had 13 and Bunkoske had 10, with all of his coming after halftime.
For the latter, Saturday marked the continuation of a good season as he was third in Division 2 in 3-point shooting percentage (33-of-72 for 45.8 percent) as of Jan. 20. Bunkoske made a pair of 3s vs. Watertown in his bid to try and be one of the top two 3-pointer shooters in D2, which would qualify him for the 3-point shooting contest that will take place on Saturday, March 21, at the Kohl Center prior to the five state title games. The top two 3-point shooters in each of the five divisions will qualify for the competition.
“More than anything else, we want him to shoot more. He’s so unselfish, sometimes we have to pull shots out of him,” Ladron said of the sophomore, who is now averaging 11.9 points per game. “We’re asking him to do a lot because he usually gets the assignment of defending one of the better guards on the opposing team.”
On Saturday that player was senior Kory Stas, who entered averaging 11.1 points per game but was held to six — in large part because of Bunkoske but also because of some other looks Beaver Dam threw at him.
The Golden Beavers were better defensively in the second half than in the first half, and the coupled with efficiency on offense added up to Beaver Dam’s third straight victory—and, according to Ladron, its best victory to date.
“For us this year with how young we are and with a lot of inexperience that we have,” Ladron said, “with the experience that (the Goslings) have and how athletic they are, I would consider it easily our best win of the year.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.