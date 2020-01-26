BOYS HOOPS: Strong 2nd half, big plays in clutch lift Beaver Dam to 55-54 win over rival Watertown

Brady Helbing had the answer, though, and after his 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining Beaver Dam led 54-50.

Watertown (7-8, 4-4 Badger South) did tie the game up at 54 with 1:20 remaining but after Abel made the first of two free throws for the lead then missed the second free throw, Broden Boschert deflected a pass out of bounds as the horn sounded, preventing the Goslings from getting up a game-winning attempt.

Ladron said defensive rebounding down the stretch was huge, limiting the Goslings to one-and-dones in their comeback bid. Helbing finished with eight rebounds while Broden had seven, and Helbing also had five points and six assists.

Abel led the way in scoring with 22 points while Boschert had 13 and Bunkoske had 10, with all of his coming after halftime.

For the latter, Saturday marked the continuation of a good season as he was third in Division 2 in 3-point shooting percentage (33-of-72 for 45.8 percent) as of Jan. 20. Bunkoske made a pair of 3s vs. Watertown in his bid to try and be one of the top two 3-pointer shooters in D2, which would qualify him for the 3-point shooting contest that will take place on Saturday, March 21, at the Kohl Center prior to the five state title games. The top two 3-point shooters in each of the five divisions will qualify for the competition.