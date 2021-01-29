BOYS HOOPS: Strong start gives way to cold shooting for Beaver Dam in loss to ranked Milton

Losses can sometimes be difficult to explain. Friday night’s loss for the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team wasn’t one of them.
The reason why the Golden Beavers suffered a 70-57 defeat at the hands of Milton — honorable mention in this week’s Associated Press Division 2 state poll — was fairly simple.
“We got ice cold,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said.
Indeed, the Golden Beavers did.
After leading 37-31 at halftime, thanks in large part to 14 points from Tyler Bunkoske — including eight in a row from him at one point in the early going — and 15 from Nate Abel, Beaver Dam came out of the locker room and found the basket at the other end of the floor to be much less kind.
Milton (10-2) slowly chipped away and eventually went in front 45-42 with 9 minutes, 13 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Zach Bothun.
Samuel Burdette followed with a 3 of his own from the right wing with 8:26 remaining, and Beaver Dam (13-4) never could stop the bleeding from there.
“We missed a couple shots coming out in the second half and I think we maybe lost a little bit of confidence,” Ladron said. “But defensively they played well against us — you’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”
The Red Hawks certainly harassed Beaver Dam all night long, using their half-court trap to make it difficult for the Golden Beavers to get in rhythm offensively.
When they did, and they were able to move the ball around enough to get open looks from beyond the arc, the ball just simply didn’t go through the net.
And Milton capitalized.
A basket by Abel, who led Beaver Dam with 23 points, made it 48-44 with 8:15 to go. But the Red Hawks answered right back with a floater by Jack Campion, who paced his team with 18 points.
The Red Hawks never looked back.
“The shooting part kind of snowballed on us,” Ladron said. “And then they gained some confidence — and they ramped it up a little bit more defensively when they started gaining confidence.”
Campion scored Milton’s next basket to make it 52-44 and then putbacks by Brogan McIntyre with 5:40 to go and 4:26 to go pushed the lead to 56-44.
On the other end, the Golden Beavers’ shooting woes continued as they would make only three triples in the second half en route to their worst night from beyond the arc at 8-of-26.
Compounding matters, the ball didn’t bounce the Golden Beavers way on any of the misses. They had no second half rebounds in the second half after corralling a pair before the break, while the Red Hawks got five offensive boards in the second half compared with none over the first 18 minutes.
In the end, Ladron couldn’t do much more than compliment his team’s effort — “ We played our tails off and it just wasn’t to be,” he said — and come to terms with the fact some nights the ball just doesn’t go in like it’s supposed to the way it’s drawn up on the chalkboard.
“I feel like this is a game where on a different night, we win,” Ladron added. “But the shots didn’t go for us. It was a great effort.
“It’s a tough one to take, but we have to bounce back and get ready for (Janesville) Craig on Monday.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.