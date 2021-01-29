BOYS HOOPS: Strong start gives way to cold shooting for Beaver Dam in loss to ranked Milton

The Red Hawks certainly harassed Beaver Dam all night long, using their half-court trap to make it difficult for the Golden Beavers to get in rhythm offensively.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When they did, and they were able to move the ball around enough to get open looks from beyond the arc, the ball just simply didn’t go through the net.

And Milton capitalized.

A basket by Abel, who led Beaver Dam with 23 points, made it 48-44 with 8:15 to go. But the Red Hawks answered right back with a floater by Jack Campion, who paced his team with 18 points.

The Red Hawks never looked back.

“The shooting part kind of snowballed on us,” Ladron said. “And then they gained some confidence — and they ramped it up a little bit more defensively when they started gaining confidence.”

Campion scored Milton’s next basket to make it 52-44 and then putbacks by Brogan McIntyre with 5:40 to go and 4:26 to go pushed the lead to 56-44.

On the other end, the Golden Beavers’ shooting woes continued as they would make only three triples in the second half en route to their worst night from beyond the arc at 8-of-26.