BOYS HOOPS: Team chemistry has led Hustisford to cusp of Div. 5 state title

HUSTISFORD ― What a ride the 2020-2021 prep boys basketball season has been for Hustisford.
The Falcons have something brewing the likes no team in program history has ever been able to do – make it to the WIAA state tournament. Top-seeded Hustisford will play fourth-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben in the Div. 5 semfiinals Thursday morning, with the winner advancing to the title game that night — all at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse — against either second-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catholic or Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.
“I think for me, personally, something that sticks out is how much these guys love each other,” Hustisford assistant coach Nate LaBombard said. “They love basketball. There’s not a time where they’re not high-fiving; they’re not pumped for one another, and any person would score zero points as long as they got the dub.”
The 14-man roster encompasses all classes, with four seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
The starting five are seniors Dylan Kuehl, Alex Eggleston, Brody Thimm and Dylan Kaemmerer, and junior Gavin Thimm. Junior Blake Peplinski is the first off the bench, followed by juniors Nathan Newville, Garrett Brugger, Braden Peplinski, Josh Peplinski and Preston Bertz.
Kuehl said all of those guys have been playing together since they could walk, and have been a part of youth leagues since they were really young.
“For a few years – like fifth and sixth grade – sometimes we played against each other because our teams were too big,” Kuehl said. “We know each other’s moves, so we use that to feed off each other.”
“It’s the competitiveness we had back then and we still have it now,” Gavin added about playing one another as fifth and sixth graders. “It’s pushed us every day to keep getting better and winning.”
The winning definitely came this season. After missing a couple weeks to start the season due to COVID-19, the Falcons cruised to a 16-3 overall record and finished second in the Trailways East Conference with a 5-1 record behind undefeated Oshkosh Lourdes — a Div. 4 state qualifier.
“I knew we had a special team as soon as we started the season,” Brody said. “You just knew we had that team dynamic, that family bond. We’ve all been playing together since we were little kids. We just know each other so well.
“We knew where everybody is at all times. We know what everybody’s strengths are and we all play to make ourselves better. We all push each other to make sure we’re playing at our highest level at all times.”
That’s why no one on the team is selfish. Kuehl does a lot of the scoring, averaging 23.1 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. But he is also undoubtedly the leader of the Falcons and brings a lot of flair with his ferocious dunks when the team needs it the most.
Meanwhile, Gavin Thimm and Eggleston complement him with 14.5 points and 10.8 points a game, respectively. Gavin is the distributor on the team, leading with 5.2 assists a game. And Eggleston is a beast down low, leading the team with nine rebounds and an astounding 2.7 blocks a game.
Brody Thimm and Kaemmerer both do a little bit of everything for the Falcons. Brody is fourth on the team with 6.8 points and is an emotional leader, while Kaemmerer averages 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.
“It’s how unselfish they are,” Hustisford assistant coach Rylee Nass said of what surprises him about the team. “Usually on every team there is one or two players that have an attitude or it’s all about me, or I need this to get a scholarship, or I need this to do that.
“It doesn’t matter who scores, it doesn’t matter who plays, whatever five are on the court, that’s the five they’re going to roll with. It doesn’t matter who it is.”
That’s why communication is very easy among the players during games. Brody said it’s been crucial for the Falcons on defense this season.
It helped a tremendous amount,” he said. “Coach Rylee always preached communication, you can never over-communicate. It’s a huge thing and a lot of us are so close that we can say one little thing and we know exactly what we’re talking about.
“If a screen’s coming on defense, whatever we need to run on offense, we can even give little eye signals and that’s enough communication for us. We know what’s going on at all times.”
The Falcons have some of the best size and length of any team in the state, which is why they’re averaging 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks a game. Not only that, but they’re converting those blocked shots and steals into points the other way. Kuehl (32) and Gavin Thimm (31) lead the team with a combined 63 steals on the season.
“Our defense fuels our offense like crazy,” Kuehl said. “For years, we knew our offense was going to convert. We know our players are going to get the job done on offense, so we’re going to start focusing more on defense. That just makes our offense even better.”
Blake Peplinski takes that mindset to heart, coming off the bench to provide a defensive spark. Sure he averages 6.4 points a game, but he’s third on the team with 6.9 rebounds, and has 25 steals and 12 blocks.
“He doesn’t care if he scores any points,” Hustisford coach Otto Hopfinger said. “He just wants to play great defense and rebound. He knows his role. When you have guys that know their role, they’re going to excel. Not only that, he does score points for us. He gets a lot of important baskets for us. He knows that if he goes out and does his job, then good things are going to happen. He does it really well.”
Added Brody Thimm, “He knows exactly what he needs to do. He knows his job. He does it to the best of his ability. He doesn’t let anybody outwork him while he’s out there. It’s so fun to watch.”
The entire team is fun to watch. According to Jake Falkenthal, Husty's coach the last eight years before taking this winter off to reduce the chances of exposing his family, and his pregnant fiancé, to COVID-19, all of the Falcons are talented in different ways.
For one thing, they’re very tall – all of the juniors and seniors are 6-foot-1 or taller – and their length is extraordinary.
“They don’t have a lot of guards as other teams have, but their posts are so athletic and can play, handle the ball, and play outside the perimeter," Falkenthall said. "They’re a different team compared to other teams.
“The fact that they’ve made it to the state tournament, they have to be talked about as one of the best teams that has come through this program.”
