BOYS HOOPS: Team chemistry has led Hustisford to cusp of Div. 5 state title

“For a few years – like fifth and sixth grade – sometimes we played against each other because our teams were too big,” Kuehl said. “We know each other’s moves, so we use that to feed off each other.”

“It’s the competitiveness we had back then and we still have it now,” Gavin added about playing one another as fifth and sixth graders. “It’s pushed us every day to keep getting better and winning.”

The winning definitely came this season. After missing a couple weeks to start the season due to COVID-19, the Falcons cruised to a 16-3 overall record and finished second in the Trailways East Conference with a 5-1 record behind undefeated Oshkosh Lourdes — a Div. 4 state qualifier.

“I knew we had a special team as soon as we started the season,” Brody said. “You just knew we had that team dynamic, that family bond. We’ve all been playing together since we were little kids. We just know each other so well.

“We knew where everybody is at all times. We know what everybody’s strengths are and we all play to make ourselves better. We all push each other to make sure we’re playing at our highest level at all times.”