BOYS HOOPS: Team-wide unselfishness carries Cambria-Friesland to 'special' season

Owen missed all of last year but returned this year and was one of several role players who Smit said were integral to the team’s winning ways. It took everyone moving forward in lockstep, Smit said. No part was big or small, they were all important in one way or another.

There will be no championship banners — not conference, not regionals, nothing — to hang from this year. But this Toppers team ranks right up there for Smit, who was a senior on the 1994-95 team that also won 19 games, finishing 19-4.

“I’ve had so many special years with so many of the guys in the past. Is it more special than another year? I can’t necessarily say that. But anytime you win 17 of 19 down the stretch, and we were able to beat our co-champions in that stretch — in that stretch, I thought we played some of the best basketball that I’ve been a part of.

“When you can get any group, not just high school kids, to play unselfishly for their teammates on both ends of the floor, that’s when you can put a stretch like that together. It’s fun for everybody in that way.”

How much fun?

Smit elaborated …

“We weren’t always (leading) in those games, but they believed in each other — they said, ‘Hey we can do this,’” he said. “They really rallied around each other and trusted each other. They didn’t care who got the credit. When you play for your teammates more than yourself, that’s when it becomes special.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.