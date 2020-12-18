BOYS HOOPS: 'Toughness' delivers 56-50 win over Edgewood for still-unbeaten Beaver Dam

“Both guys came up big,” Ladron said of the plays made by Bunkoske and Kuhl at key moments in the game.

Other than those clutch baskets it was a mostly balanced offensive effort for the Golden Beavers, who were led in the scoring column by Abel (14 points) but got good contributions from Bunkoske (10), Brady Helbing (10), Alex Soto (nine) and Braxton Davis (sevent).

Helbing and Evan Sharkey, who had three points, led in rebounding with five apiece while Abel and Helbing each had five assists.

Edgewood did tie the game at 44 when Ovu Nwankwo went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 6:50 to go, but after getting the offensive rebound on the miss, the Crusaders came up empty.

And the Golden Beavers would stretch the lead out to 48-44 on a floater in the paint by Helbing with 5:03 left and a tough basket in the lane by Abel with 3:34 remaining.

Newton’s 3 with 2:22 left got Edgewood back within one possession, but Bunkoske fired right back and the Golden Beavers were able to eventually ice things from there.

But they certainly had to work hard for all 36 minutes in order to remain undefeated.

It was, Ladron agreed, the most physical game Beaver Dam has had all season.