BOYS HOOPS: 'Toughness' delivers 56-50 win over Edgewood for still-unbeaten Beaver Dam

Like two reindeer fighting for a spot to help pull Santa’s sleigh, the Beaver Dam and Madison Edgewood prep boys basketball teams locked horns Friday night at Beaver Dam High School.
There were ties. There were lead changes. The game was close in the final minutes.
The Golden Beavers had just a bit more might in the end.
Ty Bunkoske’s 3-pointer from the right win with a little over 2 minutes to play provided an immediate answer to a 3 by Edgewood’s Ben Newton, turning a one-point lead for the Golden Beavers back into a four-point advantage. And they were able to outwrestle the Crusaders down the stretch, winning 56-50 to remain undefeated on the season.
“They’re tough kids and they know how to finish,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of his experience-laden bunch. “But I’ve been waiting for that really gritty, gritty win. And that was it.
“That was a tough, physical game against a really good team. That was a big win for us, no question.”
Bunkoske’s 3 with 2 minutes, 5 seconds to play gave Beaver Dam a 51-47 lead. But it would still be a fight to the end, with the Golden Beavers needing to go 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the final minute to salt away the victory.
Edgewood’s (2-2) best chance to make things interesting came when it had the ball trailing 55-50 and 20 seconds to go. But a pair of missed 3s on that possession eliminated any potential drama and Beaver Dam (6-0) notched its most impressive victory of the year, beating a Crusaders team that began the 2020-21 campaign as a preseason team to watch in Division 3 according to state hoops guru Mark Miller’s annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
“We’re a good free throw shooting team. That’s what happens when you have a bunch of guys who can shoot the ball,” said Ladron, whose Golden Beavers were 13-of-14 from the charity stripe on the night.
“And the other piece of that is we take care of the ball,” he added of winning the turnover battle 16-8. “So it makes it tough to play against us when we have a lead late in the game.”
The Golden Beavers did, indeed, lead the game late. But ahead 37-33 following a jumper by Nate Abel with 11:07 remaining, they went into a bit of a funk offensively.
And that allowed Edgewood to go on a 10-4 run, which included five lead changes, the last of which coming when the Crusaders’ Al Deang canned a 3 from the top of the key to give his team a 43-41 advantage with 8:18 left.
But like Bunkoske would do later in the contest, Marshall Kuhl had the immediate answer, leaping to catch a cross court pass from Nate Abel, landing and setting his feet and then rising again for a 3 from the right corner — his only points of the night — to give Beaver Dam the lead again at 44-43 with 8 minutes left.
Kuhl then took a charge on the other end, and while the ensuing possession for Beaver Dam didn’t result in points, the charge did at the very least keep Edgewood from punching right back.
“Both guys came up big,” Ladron said of the plays made by Bunkoske and Kuhl at key moments in the game.
Other than those clutch baskets it was a mostly balanced offensive effort for the Golden Beavers, who were led in the scoring column by Abel (14 points) but got good contributions from Bunkoske (10), Brady Helbing (10), Alex Soto (nine) and Braxton Davis (sevent).
Helbing and Evan Sharkey, who had three points, led in rebounding with five apiece while Abel and Helbing each had five assists.
Edgewood did tie the game at 44 when Ovu Nwankwo went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 6:50 to go, but after getting the offensive rebound on the miss, the Crusaders came up empty.
And the Golden Beavers would stretch the lead out to 48-44 on a floater in the paint by Helbing with 5:03 left and a tough basket in the lane by Abel with 3:34 remaining.
Newton’s 3 with 2:22 left got Edgewood back within one possession, but Bunkoske fired right back and the Golden Beavers were able to eventually ice things from there.
But they certainly had to work hard for all 36 minutes in order to remain undefeated.
It was, Ladron agreed, the most physical game Beaver Dam has had all season.
“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “They’re physical and they defend and they love to grind it out. We knew that coming in and that was the challenge for us. I thought we had really good composure tonight. We took care of the basketball and made plays when we needed to against a really tough, physical team.”
An important factor in Beaver Dam being able to do just that was defending the post well with a guard-heavy lineup.
“That’s been a big thing we’ve focused on hard,” Ladron said. “Despite playing a lot of guards most of the time, we’ve been really good at defending the post. And it’s allowed us to play our guards — guys who can spread the floor and force teams to not play such huge guys, and then have to defend us on the perimeter.”
In the end it was, in fact, the Golden Beavers who were able to impart more of their will on the game then the Crusaders.
And not surprisingly, that was Ladron’s biggest takeaway from the contest.
“Showing our toughness,” he said. “Not just physical toughness and our strength, which we obviously have, but our mental toughness tonight was really good.
“We didn’t back down from the challenge. We stayed composed and — on both ends of the floor — made big plays.”
BEAVER DAM 56, EDGEWOOD 50< /&hspag3>
Edgewood 27 23 — 50
Beaver Dam 24 32 — 56
EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Clay Krantz 2-2 2, Ben Newton 1 0-0 3, Jackson Trudgeon 0 1-2 1, Michael Regnier 6 2-2 15, William Kliptstine 1 0-0 2, Isandro Jimenez 4 1-1 11, Ovu Nwankwo 4 1-5 9, Al Deang 1 0-0 3, Caden Thomas 1 0-0 2, Charles Clark 1 0-0 2 . Totals 19 7-12 50.
BEAVER DAM — Ty Bunkoske 3 2-2 10, Brady Helbing 4 2-2 10, Marshall Kuhl 1 0-0 3, Alex Soto 3 2-2 9, Evan Sharkey 0 3-4 3, Nate Abel 5 4-4 14, Braxton Davis 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 13-14 56.
3-pointers: Edgewood 5 (Newton 1 Regnier 1 Jimenez 2 Deng 1), BD 5 (Bunkoske 2, Kuhl 1, Soto 1, Davis 1). Total fouls: Edgewood 14, BD 12.
