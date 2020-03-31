BOYS HOOPS: Trailways East coaches vote 11 area players onto league's postseason awards list

The Hustisford prep boys basketball team featured one of the best duos in the Trailways East Conference this season, while Central Wisconsin Christian had one of the league's best scorers.
Senior Dylan Schmitt and junior Dylan Kuehl lead Hustisford to a 12-2 league record, with their only losses coming from undefeated conference champion Oshkosh Lourdes. Central Wisconsin Christian was led by senior Zach Vander Werff, who carried it to a third-place finish with an 8-6 league record.
The league coaches took notice and voted all three players to the All-Trailways East Conference first team.
Kuehl led the Falcons with 24 points a game, while Schmitt was second on the team with 18.2 points a game. Kuehl was consistent on the boards with 6.4 rebounds a game, and was also third on the team with 4 assists per contest, while leading the team with 2.6 steals per game game. Schmitt averaged 4.6 rebounds and a team-leading 4.4 assists a game.
Vander Werff, who broke 2015 CWC graduate Tyler DeYoung’s all-time program scoring record this season with 1,341 points, led the Crusaders with 18.4 points and 5.3 assists per game game. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds for the Crusaders.
"Zach was our best player and received all the attention of our opponents' game plan," Crusaders coach Josh Gibbons said. "Zach shot over 34% from the 3-point line, and was our facilitator on offense.
"Zach is a great kid who comes to work hard everyday in practice, and puts in extra work on the weekends."
Hustisford sophomore, Gavin Thimm and Horicon senior Darius Minnema were voted to the All-Trailways East second team.
Thimm was third on Hustisford with 11.7 points a game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Minnema led Horicon with 18.8 points a game and averaged 8 rebounds a night.. The Marshmen finished fourth the East with a 6-8 record.
"Darius is one of the strongest players in the conference and was asked to do a lot for us this year," Horicon coach Darrel Schliewe said. "He has at times brought the ball up for us to start our offense."
Senior Zach Kehl averaged 6.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for Hustisford on his way to earning honorable mention from the conference coahes.
Central Wisconsin Christian juniors Max Vander Werff and Riley Westra also earned honorable mention. Max Vander Werff finished with 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Crusaders. Westra average 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
Horicon senior Caleb LeBlanc averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game for the Marshmem and also earned honorable mention.
Dodgeland senior Seth Christopherson and junior Sy Otte also earned honorable mention. Christopherson led the Trojans with 16.3 points a game, while Otte averaged 10.7 points. Otte led the Trojans with 7.6 rebounds a game. Christopherson led with 2.9 assists a game.
"Seth was the team's scoring leader as well as a leader on defense with his quickness leading to steals, and disruption of the other teams offense," Dodgeland coach Bill Otte said. "He could shoot the 3, but was also able to penetrate and get the ball to open teammates. He was the only senior on the team this year, everyone also knew that he was our go-to scorer."
"Sy is still growing into his body and had to play out of position this year," Bill Otte said of Sy Otte, who tied for the league lead in blocked shots with 2.2 per game. "This will make better for next year. He was also thrusted into a leadership role on the team this year."
Wayland freshman Emre Kocer also received honorable mention. He led the Big Red with 9.8 points and 2.4 assists per game and averaged 4.2 rebounds a contest.
