BOYS HOOPS: Trailways East coaches vote 11 area players onto league's postseason awards list

The Hustisford prep boys basketball team featured one of the best duos in the Trailways East Conference this season, while Central Wisconsin Christian had one of the league's best scorers.

Senior Dylan Schmitt and junior Dylan Kuehl lead Hustisford to a 12-2 league record, with their only losses coming from undefeated conference champion Oshkosh Lourdes. Central Wisconsin Christian was led by senior Zach Vander Werff, who carried it to a third-place finish with an 8-6 league record.

The league coaches took notice and voted all three players to the All-Trailways East Conference first team.

Kuehl led the Falcons with 24 points a game, while Schmitt was second on the team with 18.2 points a game. Kuehl was consistent on the boards with 6.4 rebounds a game, and was also third on the team with 4 assists per contest, while leading the team with 2.6 steals per game game. Schmitt averaged 4.6 rebounds and a team-leading 4.4 assists a game.

Vander Werff, who broke 2015 CWC graduate Tyler DeYoung’s all-time program scoring record this season with 1,341 points, led the Crusaders with 18.4 points and 5.3 assists per game game. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds for the Crusaders.