BOYS HOOPS: Vander Werff's 28-points, zone offense fuel Central Wis. Christian in win over Dodgeland

For his part, Vander Werff let the game come to him rather than force the issue, which ultimately allowed Max Vander Werff (12 points) and Benn McKean (11) to both finish in double figures and Will Syens and Joe De Vries to finish with eight apiece.

“He’s been working hard at getting quality shots — he’s been working within the offense really well,” Gibbons said. “Tonight, all the shots, for the most part, they were inside-out shots; he was catching in rhythm, and that’s a good shot for Zach. We very confident he’s going to knock a bunch of those down.

“And he doesn’t mind facilitating, too. He’s more than willing to pass the ball up, and that’s what started to happen in the second half — they came at him more, so there was a guy open. So he hit the guy, and we finished that way, too.”

Dodgeland was led in scoring by 6-3 wing Sy Otte, who did most of his work inside en route to 15 points. But 6-4 junior center Alex Nelson (nine points) and 6-4 sophomore center John Appenfeldt (six) also got good looks inside and combined for 15 as well.

Getting the ball into the post was a point of emphasis in practice during the week, coach Otte said. And it paid off Friday night, lending a positive takeaway to what on the scoreboard anyway was not a good night for the Trojans.