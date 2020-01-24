BOYS HOOPS: Vander Werff's 28-points, zone offense fuel Central Wis. Christian in win over Dodgeland

JUNEAU — When Dodgeland’s prep boys basketball team finally stopped Central Wisconsin Christian’s game-opening flurry of punches and was able to punch back with a flurry of its own, CWC simply started over.
And the Crusaders kept on punching the rest of the way.
The Crusaders saw the 12-point lead they built over the first 10 minutes, 20 seconds evaporate into just a three-point lead three minutes later, but they answered in emphatic fashion and after leading by 15 at the break they never let the Trojans creep back again en route to a 74-47 Trailways East Conference victory on Friday night at Dodgeland High School.
“We had some guys not in the proper spots. We were just kind of in a bad rotation, so we subbed some different guys back in and got to where we could run offense again the way we should against (Dodgeland’s 2-3) zone,” CWC coach Josh Gibbons said of responding to the Trojans’ only rally of the contest. “We were able to execute again.”
Indeed the Crusaders (8-3, 3-2 in conference) were able to fire up the engine again after the Trojans (5-9, 4-4) went on a 9-0 run to trim CWC’s 24-12 lead down to 24-21 with 4:50 remaining in the half.
Riley Westra’s steal and fastbreak lay-up with 3:48 to go made it 26-21, then Zach Vander Werff got a fastbreak lay-up off a steal and was fouled in the process, converting the and-one to make it 29-21.
And by the time the half was over, Vander Werff — who came in as CWC’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game — had 22 points and the Crusaders had a 40-25 advantage.
For that brief stretch when the Trojans climbed back into the game, their zone was working to perfection — throwing a wrench in the Crusaders’ halfcourt offense and creating turnovers that turned into points on the other end.
But it only lasted so long and CWC was once again able to exploit it.
“It’s something that we have to do right now. We have three kids who are hurt, so we just don’t have numbers,” Dodgeland coach Bill Otte said of employing the zone. “There’s some nights where we do it pretty well and then there’s other nights where we’re lacking a little bit, and tonight just so happened to be a night where we were lacking on the defensive end a little bit.”
Of course, Vander Werff had a lot to do with that. The 6-foot senior guard was able to get open early and often, finishing with a game-high 28 points—including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 8:20 to go in the contest that gave the Crusaders their biggest lead of the night at 65-33.
“We didn’t communicate enough on Zach,” Otte said. “He’s a good shooter and everybody knows that. We’ve got to do a better job of talking, and that’s just something where we’re a young team and we’ll get it figured out eventually.”
For his part, Vander Werff let the game come to him rather than force the issue, which ultimately allowed Max Vander Werff (12 points) and Benn McKean (11) to both finish in double figures and Will Syens and Joe De Vries to finish with eight apiece.
“He’s been working hard at getting quality shots — he’s been working within the offense really well,” Gibbons said. “Tonight, all the shots, for the most part, they were inside-out shots; he was catching in rhythm, and that’s a good shot for Zach. We very confident he’s going to knock a bunch of those down.
“And he doesn’t mind facilitating, too. He’s more than willing to pass the ball up, and that’s what started to happen in the second half — they came at him more, so there was a guy open. So he hit the guy, and we finished that way, too.”
Dodgeland was led in scoring by 6-3 wing Sy Otte, who did most of his work inside en route to 15 points. But 6-4 junior center Alex Nelson (nine points) and 6-4 sophomore center John Appenfeldt (six) also got good looks inside and combined for 15 as well.
Getting the ball into the post was a point of emphasis in practice during the week, coach Otte said. And it paid off Friday night, lending a positive takeaway to what on the scoreboard anyway was not a good night for the Trojans.
“This was a better game for us, not looking at the scoreboard, overall than what we’ve seen lately — even than in some of the wins that we’ve had,” Bill Otte said. “It was just a better feel offensively; we were getting the ball inside — we were getting some looks inside. The perimeter (players) didn’t necessarily have the best games tonight, but I thought our post players definitely picked up some of the slack on that situation.”
All in all, Bill Otte felt the game got a little out of hand in the final 12 minutes or so and save for a hot-shooting night by the Crusaders — they made 29 total field goals, eight of them from beyond the arc — wasn’t nearly as one-sided as the final score indicates.
“This isn’t a 27-point game,” he said. “They made shots that presented themselves. When you’re on a roll like that, the hoop is the size of the ocean.
“That’s basically the bottom line, and we didn’t do enough to stop them and go on a run of our own.”
CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 74, DODGELAND 47</&hspag3>
CWC 40 34 — 74
Dodgeland 25 22 — 47
CWC — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Riley Westra 2 0-0 5, Zach Vander Werff 11 1-1 28, Max Vander Werff 4 4-4 12, Will Syens 2 2-4 8, Joe De Vries 4 0-0 8, Benn McKean 5 1-2 11, Jake Viletstra 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 8-11 74.
DODGELAND — Sy Otte 5 5-9 15, Caden Brugger 0 1-2 1, Tristan Hahn 1 0-0 2, Seth Christopherson 3 0-1 6, Dilan Fenner 3 0-0 7, Alex Nelson 3 3-8 9, John Appenfeldt 3 0-2 6. Totals: 18 9-22 47.
3-pointers: CWC 8 (Westra 1, Z. Vander Werff 5, Syens 2), Dodge 1 (Fenner 1). Total fouls: CWC 17, Dodge 8. Fouled out: None.
