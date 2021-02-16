BOYS HOOPS: Vieth's outside shooting leads Fall River past CWC, 56-51, in regional quarterfinals

Vieth's scoring was coupled with the pure dominance down low by 6-foot-5 junior Barrett Nelson, who finished with eight points, 14 rebounds and five of the team’s eight blocks. Vieth had two blocks as well.

“Barrett demands a lot of attention offensively and defensively,” Oelke said. “He just makes everyone else around him better. That was the case tonight. With Barrett in the middle, that gives us opportunities to get some outside shots. We hit them and then that really gets our team excited and gets us going.”

“He’s a big body and that’s a problem,” CWC coach Josh Gibbons added. “There’s not too many teams that have size like that. We’ll get it in there and he had quite a few blocks when shots go up. We can’t move that kid to get rebounds. He’s a tough matchup.”

The Crusaders started the game with a 7-0 run, and it eventually turned into a 12-4 lead when CWC senior Riley Westra, who finished with 10 points, dropped in a layup with 11 minutes, 47 seconds to go in the half.

“We were moving the ball well,” Gibbons said. “We were taking advantage of what they were doing. They were switching on us and we were able to take advantage of that. Our shots went in a little bit more in the first half. That helps too.”