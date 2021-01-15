BOYS HOOPS: Waupun boys squeak by Berlin for third straight victory

Brady Navis scored 15 points, including nine on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, to lead the Waupun prep boys basketball team to a 48-47, East Central Conference win over host Berlin on Friday night.

The victory for the Warriors was their third straight, evening their record in ECC play at 4-4 and bringing their overall mark to 5-7.

The Indians, meantime, fall to 0-9 in the ECC and 1-10 overall.

Carson Bresser added 10 points for the Warriors on Friday night while Rhyer Smit and Cole Hicken had nine apiece.

Waupun will try and keep the winning streak going on Monday in a non-conference game against visiting Winnnebago Lutheran before playing host to Ripon (9-2, 6-1 ECC) on Thursday night.

