BOYS HOOPS: Waupun can't seem to catch up with Plymouth, 60-43, in season opener

Plymouth’s Jack Luedtke, which finished with four points, got a layup to drop to start the game on a 14-2 run.

The Panthers would eventually raise the lead up to 22-7 when Brandon Vaughn nailed his only triple of the night with 6:40 remaining in the first half. However, Waupun’s Brady Navis got a bunny to drop 28 seconds later to start a 15-5 spurt to close out the first half and cut the deficit to 27-22.

“We cut it to five and we didn’t get the ball in the bucket in the first half for a while,” Pickarts said. “We knew depth might’ve been a concern. We’re playing some sophomores this year. Once guys figure out their roles and we learn how to keep responding to those runs. I like that we really battled. It could’ve got really ugly. They run a really good offense.”

Navis finished with five points for the Warriors.

“He was very aggressive,” Pickarts said. “I wish we had eight fouls for him. He played really aggressive. It’s always good to have more aggression than kids that don’t want to play hard.”

Carson Bresser, who scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, led the Warriors. Waupun’s Austin Wiese also had 10 points while Cole Hicken added seven points.