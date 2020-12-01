BOYS HOOPS: Waupun can't seem to catch up with Plymouth, 60-43, in season opener

WAUPUN — The Plymouth prep boys basketball team is predicted to win the East Central Conference title this season.
Waupun coach Brett Pickarts got his first sight of the Panthers this season and they definitely looked the part, handing the Warriors a 60-43 loss in a league tilt on Tuesday.
“Give Plymouth a lot of credit,” he said. “They’re a really good basketball team. They’re projected first for a reason. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They run their offense really well. They’re really physical.”
The Panthers used well-timed shots, lengthy runs and a size advantage to rain on the Warriors’ home opener.
“It’s going to take a little bit of adjustment,” Pickarts said. “We were playing well, defensively, but we’ve got to clean up some things offensively. We’ve just got to score more. We’ve got to look for our guys that are hot shooters. I thought we did pretty good job in the first half.”
And they were led by Jake Steinhardt who finished with 12 points, nine of which came from downtown. Both Ben Knaus and Jeb Nytes finished with nine points apiece.
“He’s a really good player,” Pickarts said of Nytes. “He’s grown a little bit from last year. He’s a good, physical presence inside. They’re all really long and athletic.”
Plymouth’s Jack Luedtke, which finished with four points, got a layup to drop to start the game on a 14-2 run.
The Panthers would eventually raise the lead up to 22-7 when Brandon Vaughn nailed his only triple of the night with 6:40 remaining in the first half. However, Waupun’s Brady Navis got a bunny to drop 28 seconds later to start a 15-5 spurt to close out the first half and cut the deficit to 27-22.
“We cut it to five and we didn’t get the ball in the bucket in the first half for a while,” Pickarts said. “We knew depth might’ve been a concern. We’re playing some sophomores this year. Once guys figure out their roles and we learn how to keep responding to those runs. I like that we really battled. It could’ve got really ugly. They run a really good offense.”
Navis finished with five points for the Warriors.
“He was very aggressive,” Pickarts said. “I wish we had eight fouls for him. He played really aggressive. It’s always good to have more aggression than kids that don’t want to play hard.”
Carson Bresser, who scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, led the Warriors. Waupun’s Austin Wiese also had 10 points while Cole Hicken added seven points.
“Carson Bresser lifted a lot of weights,” Pickarts said. “He’s taking kicking very seriously. It was good to see (him play). He came out a little excited in the beginning, but I like how he pieced some things together. Austin looked good in spots to. We’ve just got to understand that going into the land of the giants a couple of times, I would like some of those kick outs and moving the ball a little bit more in the perimeter.”
Steinhardt began the second half with a triple from the far left corner that started a 7-0 Panthers run to push the lead back to double-digits at 34-22 with 13:20 left.
Wiese’s triple with 8:46 remaining did cut the lead down to 39-32 for the Warriors, but that’s as close as they would get. Plymouth’s Dylon Sass, who finished with six points, canned a triple make it 48-36 with 6:12 remaining, sparking an 8-2 run that put the Panthers up 53-38 with 2:15 left.
The Warriors don’t have to wait long to get out of the funk as they play Kewaskum on Thursday.
“I’m excited that we have a quick turnaround for Thursday,” Pickarts said.
PLYMOUTH 60, WAUPUN 43
Plymouth 27 33 - 60
Waupun 22 21 - 43
PLYMOUTH — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Brandon Vaughn 1 2-2 5, Carter Schreiber 1 0-0 3, Jake Steinhardt 4 1-2 12, Ezra Schermacher 1 1-2 3, Dylon Sass 2 1-3 6, Ben Knaus 2 5-9 9, Jack Luedtke 2 0-0 4, Mason Brill-Meerdink 1 0-0 2, Jeb Nytes 4 1-2 9, Kellan Mella 2 2-2 7. Totals 20 13-24 60.
WAUPUN — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Carson Bresser 3 5-7 13, Cole Hicken 3 0-0 7, Brady Navis 2 0-1 5, Aaron Hull 1 2-2 4, Austin Wiese 3 2-4 10, Rhyer Smit 1 0-0 2, Dane Stelsel 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-14 43.
3-pointers: Plymouth 7 (Brandon Vaughn 1, Carter Schreiber 1, Jake Steinhardt 3, Dylon Sass 1, Kellan Mella 1), Waupun 6 (Carson Bresser 2, Cole Hicken 1, Brady Navis 1, Austin Wiese 2). Total fouls: Plymouth 16, Waupun 24. Fouled out: Waupun – Rhyer Smit, Brady Navis.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!