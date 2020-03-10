BOYS HOOPS: Waupun, Columbus both ready for Thursday's D3 sectional semifinal

A lot has happened since Waupun (16-8) and Columbus (16-8) opened up the prep boys basketball season way back on Nov. 26 at Columbus High School.
That game ended up being a 76-53 victory for Waupun, and now the top-seeded Waupun Warriors and third-seeded Cardinals will meet in a rematch on Thursday in a Division 3 sectional semifinal at Beaver Dam High School, this time with much high stakes, as the winner will be one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
“I think we’re looking at Waupun being the first game of the year, we were trying to figure out who we were,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said of that first game. “We found out that we’re a pretty good team along the way. We’re looking forward to showing the new and improved Columbus team for sure.”
Waupun coach Brett Pickarts agreed.
“I think we’re both very different teams at this point,” he said. “I know Columbus has had some personnel change and so have we. I would say our team is different too. We’ve had guys step into rotational minutes that maybe weren’t getting a ton of minutes at the beginning of the year or playing JV.”
That first game was the first of three straight losses for Columbus, as it was followed with losses to Wisconsin Dells and Marshall. Waupun opened its season with two wins, then three straight losses, before rolling off six straight victories.
“We’ve grown a ton,” Schambow said, who coached the Cardinals to a 7-3 Capitol North Conference record, which tied Lodi for second place in the conference. “We’ve matured as a team. We’ve grown together. At the beginning of the season, we had a little bit different team. We had a different lineup. We’ve gone through a tough non-conference schedule, but then we got into the Capitol North, which is kind of a bear.”
Columbus beat a highly-ranked Lake Mills team, 63-57 on Jan. 24. That was in the middle of stretch that saw the Cardinals win 11 of 12 games. Part of the reason for Columbus' success has been senior Ben Emler, who averaged 19.9 points a game, and, along with junior Will Cotter, has been strong on the glass for the Cardinals.
Pickarts knows that Columbus is more than just Emler.
"They have three really quick guards and they have some nice size off the bench. Obviously, our game plan is going to be focused on stopping (Emler), but we also have been considerate of their other guys," Pickarts said. "Their other guys are really solid players. They’re team-first guys, I will say that, but that doesn’t mean they’re not talented. They’re a really talented group. They play well together.”
The other guys for Columbus are senior Alex Campbell (10.1 points a game), senior Ryan Schulte (7.9), junior Caden Brunell (7.3) and Cotter (6). Pickarts said all of those guys, especially the guards -- Campbell, Schulte and Brunell -- are solid with their fundamentals and discipline.
“Those are sometimes the harder teams to beat in the playoffs,” Pickarts said. “Usually it’s the teams that make the least amount of mistakes and it seems like they’ve done that in the playoffs so far.”
Facing Waupun won’t be a cakewalk for the Cardinals either. Schambow said he knows his team will have its hands full against seniors Keegan Hartgerink, Gabe Keach and Jaden White. Hartgerink is averaging a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Keach -- who was injured in the first half of Saturday’s 46-44 victory over Ripon, has been cleared to play Thursday -- leads the Warriors with 18.2 points a game. White puts up 10.5 points a game, is strong on the glass for Waupun, and will give Columbus fits as well.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of taking away some perimeter shots as well as defending the paint,” Schambow said. “We’ve got a lot of good defenders on our team as well that can hopefully slow them down, contain them and have a couple of other guys try to beat us. They’re going to be difficult to guard and hopefully we’ll be difficult to guard as well.”
Both teams also have a chip on their shoulder. The Warriors were Division 2 state runner-ups last season, and most of this year's team were backups on that squad.
“I think some of these kids have sat behind some really talented players the last three years,” Pickarts said. “If you look at Gabe Keach and Keegan Hartgerink, in most schools, they might be three-year starters. That’s speaks to the level of commitment to last year’s seniors and how talented those kids were.
“Our kids have embraced the underdog mentality. We have been scrutinized and people don’t really expect much from us this season. It’s really rewarding for a lot of guys that have put in a lot of time. I think the reason why we’ve gotten so much better is the ‘Why not us?' mentality.”
Schambow said his team hasn't been scared of anybody its faced this season.
“We’ve got a lot of mentally-tough players that don’t necessarily worry about what team has got or how many games a team has won in the past,” he said. “We’ve got a mentally strong team that their focus is on the fact that they just want to win games. They’re going to play both sides of the floor.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.