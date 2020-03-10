BOYS HOOPS: Waupun, Columbus ready to square off in Thursday's Div. sectional semifinal

“Those are sometimes the harder teams to beat in the playoffs,” Pickarts said. “Usually it’s the teams that make the least amount of mistakes and it seems like they’ve done that in the playoffs so far.”

Facing Waupun won’t be a cakewalk for the Cardinals, either. Schambow said he knows his team will have its hands full against seniors Keegan Hartgerink, Gabe Keach and Jaden White.

Hartgerink is averaging a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds per game. Keach — who was injured in the first half of Saturday’s 46-44 victory over Ripon but has been cleared to play Thursday — leads the Warriors at 18.2 points a game. And White puts up 10.5 points a game and is strong on the glass.

“We’re going to have to do a good job of taking away some perimeter shots as well as defending the paint,” Schambow said. “We’ve got a lot of good defenders on our team as well that can hopefully slow them down, contain them and have a couple of other guys try to beat us. They’re going to be difficult to guard and hopefully we’ll be difficult to guard as well.”

Both teams also have a chip on their shoulder. The Warriors were Division 2 state runners-up last season, and most of this year’s team were backups on that squad.