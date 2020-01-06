BOYS HOOPS: Waupun continues winning streak, dominates out Valders 58-40

WAUPUN -- Keagan Hartgerink isn’t afraid to get down and dirty for the Waupun prep boys basketball team.
In fact, it’s a big reason why the 6-foot-4 senior has averaged a double-double with 15.5 points and 12 rebounds a game heading into Monday’s non-conference match-up against Valders.
Hartgerink produced another double-double, as he had 20 points and 15 rebounds to go along with five blocked shots, as he led the Warriors to a 58-40 blowout victory over the Vikings.
“Keagan has been playing huge for us after taking a year off of basketball,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said. “He’s a double-double machine.”
The game was never close, as Waupun (6-3) got out to a 20-3 run over the Vikings (2-8) in the first 7 minutes, 43 seconds of the game. The run was highlighted by Hartgerink’s two dunks – one of which he converted into a three-point play.
“We had some size mismatches against Valders,” Pickarts said. “They went zone the rest of the game.”
The Warriors are on a four-game winning streak -- beating Williams Bay and Poynette at the Cambridge tournament on Dec. 27, and Winneconne on Jan. 3 -- since losing to three East Central Conference teams (Plymouth, Kewaskum and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran) from Dec. 5 to Dec. 20.
“We had a tough schedule for a team that only brought one kid back with experience,” Pickarts said. “Plymouth is really good. A lot of teams in that regional don’t want to see them because they’re a really good team. That’s going to be a good battle. KML is a really good team. They’ve got shooters and we had a hard time scoring against them.
“It was a tough part of our schedule and it’s a tough game every game in this conference and our non-conference has been tough too.”
The Warriors will look to continue their success when they travel to league-foe Campbellsport on Friday.
Hartgerink (16.3), Brady Navis (13.3) and Gabe Keach (22.6) are all averaging double-digit points during this winning streak. Keach kept that average up as he scored 14 points -- 12 on four made 3-pointers -- and had four assists against Valders. Navis finished with just four points, but Pickarts said he kept him out of the second half because he is sick.
Even though Waupun got out to a fast start, Valders drained four triples to close out the first half to cut the deficit to 31-18 at halftime.
Valders finished with eight triples, four of them coming from Deisel Hammel, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Valders’ Jared Valleskey finished with 10 points while Mason Meyers had six.
“We knew coming in they shot a lot of 3s,” Pickarts said. “They’re above their average by one tonight. They shot 23 3-pointers tonight. So I told the kids (Sunday) when we had our team dinner and shoot around that we’ve got to withstand 3s. Mason Meyers hit two 3-pointers tonight and he’s hit three all year. Sometimes we play the matchups and it feels like sometimes guys hit shots they aren’t supposed to hit against us. We’ve just got to withstand that. Eventually, we’ve got to trust the stats and they’ll get to their average.
“I thought overall -- they made eight of them, which is still a high number for high school, but I thought we did a good job (guarding them) tonight.”
Valders came out of halftime on a 5-3 run to close the gap to 34-23 with 14:07 left. That’s as close as it would get, as Waupun’s Cole Hicken swished two 3-pointers, his only points of the night, to raise the lead to 40-23 with 12:41 left.
“They battled real hard and they didn’t give up despite getting down early, 20-3,” Pickarts said. “Credit to them. They’re going to be a good team in a few years. They’re a little bit young.
“I thought we played really well by shutting down and adjusting to their 3s. I thought we were pretty aggressive on the defensive end in the first half and into the second half as well.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.