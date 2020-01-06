BOYS HOOPS: Waupun continues winning streak, dominates out Valders 58-40

“We had a tough schedule for a team that only brought one kid back with experience,” Pickarts said. “Plymouth is really good. A lot of teams in that regional don’t want to see them because they’re a really good team. That’s going to be a good battle. KML is a really good team. They’ve got shooters and we had a hard time scoring against them.

“It was a tough part of our schedule and it’s a tough game every game in this conference and our non-conference has been tough too.”

The Warriors will look to continue their success when they travel to league-foe Campbellsport on Friday.

Hartgerink (16.3), Brady Navis (13.3) and Gabe Keach (22.6) are all averaging double-digit points during this winning streak. Keach kept that average up as he scored 14 points -- 12 on four made 3-pointers -- and had four assists against Valders. Navis finished with just four points, but Pickarts said he kept him out of the second half because he is sick.

Even though Waupun got out to a fast start, Valders drained four triples to close out the first half to cut the deficit to 31-18 at halftime.

Valders finished with eight triples, four of them coming from Deisel Hammel, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Valders’ Jared Valleskey finished with 10 points while Mason Meyers had six.