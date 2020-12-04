BOYS HOOPS: Waupun escapes with 45-44 victory over Kewaskum

The word quit is not in the Waupun prep boys basketball team’s dictionary.
The Warriors showed they don’t know what the word meant in Thursday’s 45-44 East Central Conference victory when it erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes of the game.
The run was highlighted when Carson Bresser was fouled with 8 seconds left and made two free throws to give the Warriors the one-point advantage.
“He hit two of his biggest free throws in his high school basketball career,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said.
Waupun’s Brady Navis started the run with two buckets to cut the lead to 6 with under 5 minutes left and soon after Cole Hicken drained a triple off a timeout play to cut it to three. Waupun Austin Wiese then dropped in two free throws to put Waupun within one point, but Kewaskum split a pair of free throws before Pickarts drew up a ball screen for bresser. He got fouled and then made the two free throws.
Bresser finished with 19 points as he improved from a blowout loss to Plymouth to begin the season.
“He’s shooting 42% and he’s 6-foot-4,” Pickarts said. “Having that for your wing player and being able to go be athletic and finish is great. He’s pretty big for us. Then he hit those two free throws at the end of the game, for us to ice the game.”
The game was low scoring Thursday night, similar to the way it was against Plymouth, but the difference was the Warriors used their maturity to gain a step ahead of Kewaskum. The Warriors ended the first half on a 9-4 run, all from beyond the arc. The Warriors shot 51% during the first half, but the second half was totally different.
The Warriors finished with 13 turnovers and made just five field goals in the second half. The Warriors finished with 21 turnovers throughout the game, which six less than Tuesday. The Warriors also had 14 empty possessions in a row.
“Then we had 14 empty possessions in a row, which is crazy to say you beat a team like a Kewaskum that has a talented sophomore and some good guards,” Pickarts said. “We had 14 empty possessions in a row and we still found a way to squeak it out.”
Waupun’s Cole Hicken and Austin Wiese both finished with 10 points and four rebounds.
“I’d like to get even more production out of those guys. The guys we want taking shots in our offense, are the ones getting shots. Cole had 14 attempts last night. He’s a guy that’s capable of shooting 405 from behind the arc. He’s not quite there,” Pickarts said. “Austin is another guy who can shoot 40% behind the arc. He’s not quite there. He’s not shot the ball really well so far, but I think there’s even more spots, and cleaning up some of his turnovers, I think that’s going to help him bigtime. Austin’s not a very big kid. He had four offensive rebounds last night. He’s the only kid that I’ve coached that’s been under 6-foot and attacks the glass like he does.”
Navis had his only two buckets in the final minutes that began the final 10-point run. Waupun’s Rhyer Smit only had two points, but he had 15 rebounds and five assists.
“I’d like to get a little more scoring out of him too, but 15 boards is impressive,” Pickarts said.
Even though the Warriors finished with 21 turnovers on the night, the saving grace was they finished with 21 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points.
“That’s one of the main reasons we won last night,” Pickarts said.
