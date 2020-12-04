BOYS HOOPS: Waupun escapes with 45-44 victory over Kewaskum

The game was low scoring Thursday night, similar to the way it was against Plymouth, but the difference was the Warriors used their maturity to gain a step ahead of Kewaskum. The Warriors ended the first half on a 9-4 run, all from beyond the arc. The Warriors shot 51% during the first half, but the second half was totally different.

The Warriors finished with 13 turnovers and made just five field goals in the second half. The Warriors finished with 21 turnovers throughout the game, which six less than Tuesday. The Warriors also had 14 empty possessions in a row.

“Then we had 14 empty possessions in a row, which is crazy to say you beat a team like a Kewaskum that has a talented sophomore and some good guards,” Pickarts said. “We had 14 empty possessions in a row and we still found a way to squeak it out.”

Waupun’s Cole Hicken and Austin Wiese both finished with 10 points and four rebounds.