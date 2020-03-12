BOYS HOOPS: Waupun hangs on to beat Columbus in Div. 3 sectional semifinals, 61-57

Every prep boys basketball team makes a list of goals at the beginning of the season. For Waupun, it was to win a Division 3 regional championship and make it back to sectionals for the third year in a row.
The Warriors did that when they ended East Central Conference foe Ripon’s season on a buzzer-beating layup last Saturday. And now top-seeded and defending state runner-up Waupun is one more win away from making it back to state, having defeating second-seeded Columbus 61-57 on Thursday night at Beaver Dam High School in the sectional semifinals.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Waupun senior Gabe Keach said. “I don’t think a lot of people expected us to be here. I know one of our goals was to get through regionals. Not even us thought we could get to a sectional final game. This is crazy.”
A lot of the Warriors (17-8) are first-time starters. And circumstances Thursday were made even more unfamiliar when the coronavirus pandemic led to the WIAA issuing guidelines in the morning that allowed for only team personnel and 88 fans per team to attend.
Then a couple hours before the game started the WIAA released a statement that the University of Wisconsin was not going to allow the state tournament to take place at the Kohl Center. The WIAA Board of Control and Executive Staff went into a meeting after that to discuss how it would proceed, but no announcement was made in time to be included with this story.
Waupun (17-8) is currently scheduled to play Beloit Turner, which advanced with a 68-52 win over Rock Valley Conference rival Edgerton, in Saturday night’s sectional championship at Evansville High School.
“It was really important for the kids to make a statement in my first year,” Waupun rookie head coach Brett Pickarts said. “The credit is all on my coaching staff and my kids. They’re great kids. Our coaching staff worked really hard this week. We had to make a lot of adjustments logistically. Our kids are so special and if it’s over tonight because (the state tournament) gets cancelled, I’m glad we went out on this one. We’re ready for Saturday too.”
The Warriors didn’t start as hot as they wanted to as Columbus (16-9) opened the game on a 12-5 run that eventually led to a 10-point lead when senior Ben Emler hit a 3-pointer, making it 24-14 with 6 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the half.
“We wanted to set the tempo,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. “We knew what happened to us last year (in a blowout loss to Waupun in the sectional semifinals). The goal was to start hot and to jump on them a little bit and get them on their heels. They were amazing from the outside tonight. They made 7-of-11 shots from three tonight.”
Waupun junior Cole Hicken got things started for Waupun when he drained a triple to end the onslaught by the Cardinals. That started a 20-2 run to close out the half for the Warriors, which was capped off with a steal and layup by senior Gabe Keach followed by a buzzer-beating 3 by Keach to give the Warriors a 34-26 lead headed into the locker room.
“I think part of it was we settled down a little bit,” Pickarts said. “Even though there was 180 people here tonight, it’s still a tough atmosphere and a lot of pressure for the kids and for kids that have not been in these spots. Give our guys credit, they didn’t fold all night. Austin Wiese came in and got us going. He had a big 3 for us and then Gabe had a (long 3 from) out here. We didn’t fold and we didn’t panic all night.
“We’re battle tested against Ripon, and Mayville gave us a good run (in the regional semifinals) too. Those are two really good basketball teams. It’s really special with a lot of positives. With all the stuff that’s been going around in the United States, we’re happy to bring a little happiness before who knows what’s going to happen the rest of the weekend.”
You have free articles remaining.
Keach finished with 18 points for the Warriors and junior Cole Hicken put up 13 points. Senior Keegan Hartgerink added nine points.
The Warriors needed to stay composed in the second half because Columbus came roaring out of the break when Emler, who finished with 17 points — two under his season average of 19 — got two quick buckets to close the gap to 34-30 with 16:11 to go.
“I thought Ben Emler got snubbed on the all-state voting,” Pickarts said. “He’s not on there and he’s one of the better post platers we’ve seen this year. (UW-)Platteville is lucky to get him. Rhyer Smit was the answer (on defense). (Emler) still had 17, but we held him under his average. That’s what we wanted to do tonight. We knew our game plan was taking away those guards and we contained a couple of them.”
Waupun held Columbus senior guard Ryan Schulte to seven points and junior guard Caden Brunell to just two points. However, Waupun didn’t have an answer for senior Alex Campbell, who had a game-high 20 points.
“Alex has really grown as a player this year,” Schambow said. “He’s quick and fast, and he can penetrate. He’s really worked on his outside shot. He became a complete offensive player. He wears his emotions on his sleeve a little bit. You can tell when he’s feeling good about himself and his game, and when you see that in his eyes, good things typically happen for us. He was ready to play and he was doing everything that he could.”
Campbell got the Cardinals to within one point twice in the final 4 minutes. He drained a 3-pointer with 3:46 left to cut the gap to 52-51 and then his traditional three-point play with 1:13 remaining cut it to 55-54.
But Waupun went 7-of-10 at the free throw line in the final 1:25 to hang on and preserve the victory.
“It’s a nail biter when it comes down to that,” Keach said. “Everybody just had to keep their composure. We hit some really good free throws at the end there. We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve been within three or four points, we’re used to it by now.”
WAUPUN 61, COLUMBUS 57</&hspag3>
Columbus 26 31 - 57
Waupun 34 27 - 61
COLUMBUS (57) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Ryan Schulte 2 2-3 7, Alex Campbell 8 2-2 20, Will Cotter 4 0-1 9, Mason Carthew 1 0-0 2, Caden Brunell 1 0-0 2, Ben Emler 7 0-0 17. Totals 23 4-6 57.
WAUPUN (61) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Keegan Hartgerink 3 3-5 9, Jaden White 2 0-1 5, Cole Hicken 4 3-4 13, Austin Wiese 2 0-0 6, Brady Navis 1 2-2 4, Gabe Keach 5 5-8 18, Rhyer Smit 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 13-20 61
3-pointers: C 7 (Ben Emler 3, Will Cotter 1, Alex Campbell 2, Ryan Schulte 1), W 10 (Jaden White 1, Cole Hicken 2, Austin Wiese 2, Gabe Keach 3, Rhyer Smit 2). Total fouls: C 19, W 14. Fouled out: C – Will Cotter, Alex Campbell.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.