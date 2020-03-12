BOYS HOOPS: Waupun hangs on to beat Columbus in Div. 3 sectional semifinals, 61-57

“I think part of it was we settled down a little bit,” Pickarts said. “Even though there was 180 people here tonight, it’s still a tough atmosphere and a lot of pressure for the kids and for kids that have not been in these spots. Give our guys credit, they didn’t fold all night. Austin Wiese came in and got us going. He had a big 3 for us and then Gabe had a (long 3 from) out here. We didn’t fold and we didn’t panic all night.

“We’re battle tested against Ripon, and Mayville gave us a good run (in the regional semifinals) too. Those are two really good basketball teams. It’s really special with a lot of positives. With all the stuff that’s been going around in the United States, we’re happy to bring a little happiness before who knows what’s going to happen the rest of the weekend.”

Keach finished with 18 points for the Warriors and junior Cole Hicken put up 13 points. Senior Keegan Hartgerink added nine points.

The Warriors needed to stay composed in the second half because Columbus came roaring out of the break when Emler, who finished with 17 points — two under his season average of 19 — got two quick buckets to close the gap to 34-30 with 16:11 to go.