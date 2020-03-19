BOYS HOOPS: Waupun has three players honored in All-East Central Conference

Waupun's Keegan Hartgerink stepped away from basketball his junior year, but came back for his senior season, which was also Brett Pickarts’ first season as Waupun's head boys basketball coach.

In their first year together, Hartgerink and Pickarts led the Warriors to a 17-8 overall record, and a playoff run all the way to a Division 3 sectional final game against Beloit Turner, a game that would be cancelled last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hartgerink was a force to be reckoned with on the court, leading the Warriors with 23 double-doubles this season. The senior averaged 16.8 points and 12 rebounds a game on his way to earning All-East Central Conference first-team honors.

“I thought he really came on strong at the end of the year,” Pickarts said of Hartgerink, who was the Warriors’ lone first-team all-conference selection. “When we had some injuries to go through, he was a really great player who had a lot of big dunks for us. He had a lot of big shots he made. His free-throw percentage improved a lot over the last five games. He went from a 50% free-throw shooter to 63%.”

At 6-foot-4, Hartgerink used his physicality and arm length to battle against bigger guys in the post.