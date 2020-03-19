BOYS HOOPS: Waupun has three players honored in All-East Central Conference

Waupun's Keegan Hartgerink stepped away from basketball his junior year, but came back for his senior season, which was also Brett Pickarts’ first season as Waupun's head boys basketball coach.
In their first year together, Hartgerink and Pickarts led the Warriors to a 17-8 overall record, and a playoff run all the way to a Division 3 sectional final game against Beloit Turner, a game that would be cancelled last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hartgerink was a force to be reckoned with on the court, leading the Warriors with 23 double-doubles this season. The senior averaged 16.8 points and 12 rebounds a game on his way to earning All-East Central Conference first-team honors.
“I thought he really came on strong at the end of the year,” Pickarts said of Hartgerink, who was the Warriors’ lone first-team all-conference selection. “When we had some injuries to go through, he was a really great player who had a lot of big dunks for us. He had a lot of big shots he made. His free-throw percentage improved a lot over the last five games. He went from a 50% free-throw shooter to 63%.”
At 6-foot-4, Hartgerink used his physicality and arm length to battle against bigger guys in the post.
“We’re not blessed with a ton of height in our program,” Pickarts said. “But we have some buys who can go down in the block and mix it up. Keegan isn’t real tall, but he’s got long arms. He only made two 3-pointers all season, but he had 27 points in the first game against Winnecoone and was 12-for-12 from the field. Then in a game against Ripon he had 30 points in a loss. That’s pretty impressive. He shot a really high percentage. He did a lot of stuff on the glass for us and interior defense to cover up some things for us like lack of height and rebounding. … He helped us clean things up on the boards."
Pickarts was ecstatic to have Hartgerink for a season because of the mismatched he provided every game.
“When you have a really good post player in high school like Keegan, it’s hard to matchup with teams," Pickarts said. "The post is probably the hardest position to guard in high school because of the physicality of the position and how many easy buckets you can get just getting the ball inside.”
Hartgerink wasn’t the only Warrior to earn recognition by the ECC coaches. Waupun senior Gabe Keach was a second-team selection, and senior Jaden White received honorable mention
“He’s a really special player,” Pickarts said of Keach. “I thought he got snubbed from the first team. It’s a positive blessing to get three guys on it my first year with a below-500 (conference) record, but I thought he should’ve been first team. I thought both him and Keegan were deserving. Gabe put in some hard work the last four years. I really thought Gabe was deserving of that first-team spot.
“I’m really disappointed, as he’s a team-first guy.”
Keach, a three-year varsity player, led the Warriors with 17.6 points a game and 4.1 assists to go along with 3.4 rebounds a game.
“I know he’s happy to get second-team all-conference after averaging 3.1 points a game as junior,” Pickarts said. “He went from the fourth of fifth option to the guy. That can be a lot of pressure and him and Keegan saw a lot of double teams this year. He was outstanding from the free-throw line. He shot 86% and was outstanding from the 3-point line at 42%."
Pickarts said one undervalued aspect of Keach’s game is his intelligence, which really helped the Warriors succeed this season.
“There would be times where I would ask him his thoughts on what we need to do offensively or defensively,” Pickarts said. “It’s like having another assistant coach on the court. Having him be in some big moments in his three-year varsity career was clutch for us down the stretch. We kept pieces together because he had played in those kinds of games.”
White averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season for Waupun.
“He kind of his the do-it-all kind of player,” Pickarts said. “The only thing he really struggled from was the free-throw line, but he shot 38% from the 3-point line which is really good. He averaged just under 10 points a game. His scoring average kind of dipped because he had that broken (pinky) finger.”
Pickarts said he was pleased with how White played all season, but the one game that stood out was an 87-72 victory over Winneconne on Feb. 23, when he finished just two points short of a triple-double with eight points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.
Pickarts said there have only been two triple doubles in school history.
“Those 14 assists, I don’t know where that ranks in the record books, but he gave up a lot of his scoring for other guys (not just that game, but all season),” Pickarts said. “So did Gabe too, but White gave up a lot scoring to try to set up his teammates and rebounded well. He understood his role.
“He and Gabe, but Jaden specifically, put in a ton of time in the weight room this summer. He spent a lot of time in the gym. He played JV as a junior and usually when that happens kids don’t play their senior year, but he went from a JV player, on a good JV team, to a kid that was sometimes our best player in certain spots and situations. He’s an outstanding passer and a really good rebounder for us.
“He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve been around in my seven years of coaching for sure.”
