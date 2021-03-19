BOYS HOOPS: Waupun pair earns All-East Central Conference honors

The season didn’t quite go as planned for the Waupun prep boys basketball team.
The Warriors finished 7-13 overall and tied for fifth in the East Central Conference standings at 6-8, while falling to Stoughton, 68-42, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game to close out their season.
Still, the group had some bright spots.
For instance, senior Rhyer Smit was the team’s best defensive player and normally guarded the opponent’s best player. He had 20 steals and seven blocks on the season. He also wasn’t a one-trick pony as he led the Warriors with 3.5 assists a game.
For his efforts, the 6-foot-2 forward was one of two Warriors selections as part of the All-East Central Conference, garnering second-team honors from the league's coaches.
Smit wasn’t known for his scoring ability as he only averaged 6.6 points a game but did record a .481 field goal percentage, and was second on the team with 5.9 rebounds a game.
There were certainly some stretches where Smit caught fire though. On Dec. 10, he scored a double-double with a season-high 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a 73-67 loss to Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. He also had four assists.
He only scored a couple points in a 45-44 victory over Kewaskum on Dec. 3, but he was a menace on the glass, grabbing 15 boards to go along with five assists, two steals and a block.
Alongside Smit, fellow senior Cole Hicken earned honorable mention all-league honors for the Warriors.
Hicken was third on the Warriors in scoring and rebounds with 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Hicken also averaged 2.8 assists and led the Warriors with 24 steals on the season.
He scored in double figures 10 times, including an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double in Waupun's 61-40 win over Rosendale Laconia on Jan. 9.
Three days later, he notched another 18 points against Winneconne, helping the Warriors edge out a 65-56 victory. He also scored 17 points at Kewaskum on Feb. 2, in a 63-47 loss and had 17 points against Omro on Dec. 30, but the Warriors lost 72-67.
Plymouth won the conference title with a 13-1 record, and had juniors Jake Steinhardt and Jeb Nytes earn unanimous first-team selections. Nytes led Plymouth with 13.4 points a game while Steinhardt putt up 11.8 points a game. Steinhardt led with 14 points while Nytes had 12 points in a 53-35 victory over the Warriors on Jan. 28.
Meanwhile, Winneconne senior Hunter Ingles was named the ECC Player of the Year after leading the conference with 23.6 points a game. Ingles scorched the Warriors for 25 points in a 65-56 loss on Jan. 12. He also had 21 points against them in a 64-55 victory on Feb. 11.