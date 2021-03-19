BOYS HOOPS: Waupun pair earns All-East Central Conference honors

The season didn’t quite go as planned for the Waupun prep boys basketball team.

The Warriors finished 7-13 overall and tied for fifth in the East Central Conference standings at 6-8, while falling to Stoughton, 68-42, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game to close out their season.

Still, the group had some bright spots.

For instance, senior Rhyer Smit was the team’s best defensive player and normally guarded the opponent’s best player. He had 20 steals and seven blocks on the season. He also wasn’t a one-trick pony as he led the Warriors with 3.5 assists a game.

For his efforts, the 6-foot-2 forward was one of two Warriors selections as part of the All-East Central Conference, garnering second-team honors from the league's coaches.

Smit wasn’t known for his scoring ability as he only averaged 6.6 points a game but did record a .481 field goal percentage, and was second on the team with 5.9 rebounds a game.

There were certainly some stretches where Smit caught fire though. On Dec. 10, he scored a double-double with a season-high 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a 73-67 loss to Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran. He also had four assists.