BOYS HOOPS: Waupun upsets Division 3 honorable mention Laconia, 61-40

A guy that rarely gets any recognition on the scoresheet is usually Trent Ferris, but Pickarts said “he does the grit work for us.” He did that and then some with seven rebounds and took two charges on Saturday while he helped out with guarding Jaeden Grade, who led the team with nine points, Pinno and Leonard.

“He is a kid that does not care if he scores,” Pickarts said. “He did a really good job of defending a guy that was much bigger than him, and guarding guys that were quicker than him. He just locked it in. I don’t want to not credit him as well as some of our other guys. We played really well as a team, but Trent really stood out. He’s one of our most unselfish players on the court. He’ll do about anything you ask him to.”

However, Waupun does have a plethora of players that can score in double figures when needed.

Cole Hicken finished the night with a game-high 18 points while shooting 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and made 5-of-6 free throws.

Pickarts said Austin Wiese didn’t have the craziest of nights in terms of shooting percentage from 3-point land, but still finished with 14 points because he was “was good at going to basket and using his body. He was making small adjustments to his game to help finish better at the rim. That was really promising.”