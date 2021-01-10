BOYS HOOPS: Waupun upsets Division 3 honorable mention Laconia, 61-40

The Waupun prep boys basketball team entered Saturday’s non-conference game against Laconia on a four-game losing streak, but coach Brett Pickarts felt his team was playing well enough in each of the losses.
It was only a matter of time before the Warriors figured it out and stuck it to somebody.
That somebody just happened to be the Spartans. The Warriors played tough defense, shot the ball better than their opponents and were overall tougher in a 61-40 grinding victory.
“This was a really win for our guys to believe in themselves and to see the results what we’ve been doing in practice with our toughness,” Pickarts said. “We know we’re not the tallest or the most skilled team in terms of looking our matchups. There will be guys that shoot better, and are taller and physically stronger than us, but we’re going to be tougher. That’s some of the things our guys are buying into.
“That’s what we did last night, we were able to defend really well. It was kind of a grinder game, but we played really good defense and had a really good game plan going into the game.”
Pickarts knew Laconia was a good team as the Spartans were honorable mention in Division 3 of the last week’s Associated Press polls, but they were coming out of quarantine heading into Saturday’s contest.
Pickarts knew the Warriors would be able to capitalize on that tidbit. On a not-so-good shooting night from either team, the Warriors (3-7) still outshot the Spartans (6-2) from the field, shooting 37% to the visitor’s 26%.
“We knew they might not shoot the ball as well,” Pickarts said. “We packed the paint. They had a hard time getting anything to the basket or inside.
“Our guys were tougher last night. We ran them off the 3-point line and packed the paint. It worked last night. We caught them on a cold shooting night and we were happy with the results.”
Laconia’s top three scorers this season are Eli Leonard (14.6 points a game), Caden Wittchow (14.4) and Aiden Pinno (12.7). Each of them were held to well under their season averages. Leonard finished with eight pints, Wittchow had just one bucket all game and Pinnow put up just six points.
Pickarts said it’s a “personal pride thing” for the Warriors to hold players under their season averages, especially Rhyer Smit. He mostly guarded Wittchow, who Pickarts said has been a really good player for Laconia the last four seasons. Smit held him to 1-of-7 from the field, and forced him to foul out in the game.
“That’s a big credit for Rhyer and overall our team defense,” Pickarts said. “We took seven charges last night. That was huge.”
A guy that rarely gets any recognition on the scoresheet is usually Trent Ferris, but Pickarts said “he does the grit work for us.” He did that and then some with seven rebounds and took two charges on Saturday while he helped out with guarding Jaeden Grade, who led the team with nine points, Pinno and Leonard.
“He is a kid that does not care if he scores,” Pickarts said. “He did a really good job of defending a guy that was much bigger than him, and guarding guys that were quicker than him. He just locked it in. I don’t want to not credit him as well as some of our other guys. We played really well as a team, but Trent really stood out. He’s one of our most unselfish players on the court. He’ll do about anything you ask him to.”
However, Waupun does have a plethora of players that can score in double figures when needed.
Cole Hicken finished the night with a game-high 18 points while shooting 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and made 5-of-6 free throws.
Pickarts said Austin Wiese didn’t have the craziest of nights in terms of shooting percentage from 3-point land, but still finished with 14 points because he was “was good at going to basket and using his body. He was making small adjustments to his game to help finish better at the rim. That was really promising.”
And Brady Navis, who is coming off a concussion, is looking “more confident” in the mind of Pickarts as he finished with 12 points for the Warriors.
Waupun’s Carson Bresser and Smit both finished with seven points apiece. Pickarts said Bresser was an “absolute beast on the boards,” finishing with 10.
This is just the third win of the season, but in Pickarts mind, it’s one that can help the Warriors feel they’re capable of battling anybody. They host Winneconne in an East Central Conference game Tuesday night.
“It was a big win,” Pickarts said. “We’re hoping it turns our season around a little bit.”