Waupun won its first game of the season in a blowout, by 23 points over Columbus.
Tuesday night’s second game of the year was won in the complete opposite manner.
Brady Navis’ left-handed lay-up with 1.3 seconds left lifted the host Warriors to a 65-64 victory over Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, an honorable mention team in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason Division 4 rankings.
Navis’ winning basket came after Zach Loehr missed the front end of a bonus opportunity, sending the Warriors up the floor for the go-ahead score.
Navis was fouled making the basket but missed the free throw — not intentionally — preventing WLA from getting off a game-winning heave.
The game went to OT after WLA turned the ball over with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and Waupun failed to score.
Waupun led by 10 with 6 minutes left in regulation but a pair of 3-pointers by Ethan Cole — who had a team-high 16 points, all in the second half — helped the Vikings ultimately go in front by two late.
Gabe Keach led Waupun in scoring with 19 points while Keegan Hartgerink had 14 to go along with 13 rebounds and seven blocks.
Slow start stymies Beaver Dam
An early deficit ultimately proved too much for the Golden Beavers to overcome as they suffered a 73-63 non-conference loss to host Oregon on Tuesday night.
“We played uphill all game,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.
Beaver Dam trailed 40-27 at halftime but was able to get within 44-40 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds gone by in the second half. The Panthers then went on a big run to go up 63-49 with 4 minutes left before the Golden Beavers got back within four at 66-62 with 1:20 to go.
But they ran out of gas from there and fell to 1-1 on the year.
Nate Abel led Beaver Dam with 26 points — on 8-of-11 from the floor and 9-of-9 from the free throw line — while Alex Soto had 16 points and eight rebounds.
OREGON 73, BEAVER DAM 63
Beaver Dam 27 36 — 63
Oregon 40 33 — 73
BEAVER DAM (63) — Broden Boschert 7, Brady Helbing 1, Alex Soto 16, Ty Bunkoske 8, Nate Abel 26, Colton Fakes 5. TOTALS (fgm ftm-fta pts): 19 20-25 63.
OREGON (73) — Look 1, Kiffling 2, Statz 6, Panzer 9, Brandon Kerns 10, McCorkle 9, Bryce Kerns 5, Victorson 17, Yaetz 15. TOTALS: 27 13-23 73.
3-pointers: BD 5 (Soto 3, Bunkoske 1, Fakes 1), Ore 6 (Statz 1, Panzer 1, Brandon Kerns 1, Victorson 2, Yaetz 1). Total fouls: BD 22, Ore 21. Fouled out: None.
