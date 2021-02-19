BOYS HOOPS: Waupun's season comes to an end with 68-42 loss to Stoughton

WAUPUN ― The third-seeded Stoughton prep boys basketball team might’ve entered Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game against second-seeded Waupun with a below-500 record.
Don’t let that fool you. The Vikings have the size and athleticism to compete with anyone, just ask the Warriors after their season came to an end with an 68-42 shellacking.
“Unfortunately, we knew they were going to be a little bit better than what their No. 3 seed indicated,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said. “They’ve beat some very good teams and also lost to some very good teams. They’re a very, very good program.
“It’s a big school and we kind of ran into a buzzsaw with them tonight. They’re tough.”
Waupun shot just 32 percent from the floor the entire night and went into halftime with a 31-13 deficit.
“It’s not getting bounces tonight, and that’s tough when you play an athletic, strong and long team like Stoughton,” Pickarts said.
Stoughton got hot early, starting out on an 18-4 run – including three triples – in the first 10 minutes of the game.
“We were taking great shots, but everything was so contested for us,” Pickarts said of not scoring a lot. “We tried as much as we could on offense, and threw everything at them. It was just, we couldn’t get the ball in the bucket tonight.”
The Vikings (4-5) seemed to be bigger, stronger and faster against the Warriors (7-13), as they were seemingly impossible to move down low, snagging second-chance opportunities as well as forcing multiple turnovers.
“They’re just tough,” Pickarts said. “We couldn’t bring the ball up. When we had shots, they were contested even though we set screens. It’s just tough when the team’s that athletic, strong and quick to get shots off. We played really hard in the second half, we just didn’t have enough tonight.”
Waupun’s Rhyer Smit, who led the Warriors with 14 points — including a couple and-ones — had his first three-point play to make it 18-7 with 6:31 left, ending the Vikings' big game-opening run.
“He’s relentless,” Pickarts said. “That’s one word I have for him. There’s a reason why he’s a state cross country runner. He left it all out here tonight. He played a pretty darn good game.”
The Warriors had a tough time keeping contact with Stoughton’s Luke and Ty Fernholz all night. Ty had 20 points to lead all scorers — with 18 of them coming from beyond the arc. Luke, meanwhile, finished with 17 points, scoring 10 in the first half.
Luke also had a 3-pointer, coupled with Ty's six triples they combined to drain seven of the team’s 11 baskets from long range.
“Our game plan was to limit Cael McGee and Rhyer held him to nine,” Pickarts said. “Give him a lot of credit and we knew those two kids (Ty and Luke) are really good. … Ty is a good freshman and they’re tough. You play so hard on defense and then they go kick it out for a 3.
“It’s demoralizing for our kids.”
Ty’s 3 just 20 seconds into the second half started a 14-3 run to go up 45-16 with 14:01 left.
That run ended with Smit’s layup 6 minutes into the half, which started a 10-2 run for the Warriors. It ended with Smit’s second and-one to cut the deficit to 47-26 with 8:43 remaining.
Waupun’s Austin Wiese was quiet in the first half, but got hot in the second half, scoring all nine of his points.
“He had a really nice game too,” Pickarts said. “He’s another guy who leaves it all out there. He plays really hard. He hit some shots, but we were 5-of-29 from 3. It’s not that those weren’t open, but everything was contested.
“We just had a hard time getting into our offense. We knew that Stoughton was a good basketball team, defensively. It’s probably the best defensive team we’ve seen all year.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.