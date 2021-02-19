BOYS HOOPS: Waupun's season comes to an end with 68-42 loss to Stoughton

WAUPUN ― The third-seeded Stoughton prep boys basketball team might’ve entered Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game against second-seeded Waupun with a below-500 record.

Don’t let that fool you. The Vikings have the size and athleticism to compete with anyone, just ask the Warriors after their season came to an end with an 68-42 shellacking.

“Unfortunately, we knew they were going to be a little bit better than what their No. 3 seed indicated,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said. “They’ve beat some very good teams and also lost to some very good teams. They’re a very, very good program.

“It’s a big school and we kind of ran into a buzzsaw with them tonight. They’re tough.”

Waupun shot just 32 percent from the floor the entire night and went into halftime with a 31-13 deficit.

“It’s not getting bounces tonight, and that’s tough when you play an athletic, strong and long team like Stoughton,” Pickarts said.

Stoughton got hot early, starting out on an 18-4 run – including three triples – in the first 10 minutes of the game.