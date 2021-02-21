BOYS HOOPS: West Bend East's buzzer-beater hands Beaver Dam shocking loss in regional finals

Hilt’s buzzer-beater capped off what was an emotional roller-coaster for Beaver Dam (17-8) over the final few minutes of the game, as the Golden Beavers trailed by five following Hilt’s second-triple of the half — he had nine points in the game, all after halftime — made it 53-48 with 3:22 to go.

From that point, the Golden Beavers were able to keep the Suns (10-14) under wraps, drawing a couple offensive fouls, forcing a 5-second violation on an inbounds play and corralling a couple defensive rebounds — one of which when Hilt missed the front end of a bonus opportunity with 10.2 seconds left — to ultimately close the gap and take the lead.

Abel first went 1-of-2 at the line with 2:52 left to make it 53-49 before Brady Helbing’s 3 from the left wing made it 53-52 and Abel’s free throws in the final seconds put Beaver Dam in front.

The fact that Beaver Dam, which led 38-26 at halftime and by as many as 14 when it was 42-28 early in the second half, had endured such adversity over the final 18 minutes and still was in position to win at the end before getting dealt such a punch to the gut at the buzzer only added to the depth of the emotions.