BOYS HOOPS: White's technical foul stings Waupun too much in 79-77 loss to Ripon

WAUPUN — Waupun’s Jaden White knew he messed up when he did it.
With 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in Thursday’s East Central Conference game against Ripon, the 6-foot-2 senior grabbed the ball after Ripon’s Jose Munoz-Dominguez made a basket and slammed it high over the backboard. White was called for a technical foul, which turned into an eight-point swing for the Tigers and an eventual 79-77 league victory.
“I shouldn’t have done it,” said White, referring to the technical.
Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said White, who finished with 14 points, injured his left pinky during the first half, which might’ve played a role in the mishap. After Munoz-Dominguez got the layup to fall, he was already going to the foul line as Waupun senior Keegan Hartgerink fouled him. Out of frustration, White went for the ball and tried to slam it down and grab it, but the ball slipped out of his hand and went up and over the backboard.
Munoz-Dominguez completed the three-point play and Ripon freshman Riley Brooks made the two free throws for White’s technical to cut the Waupun lead to 65-64. Ripon (10-12, 9-5) got the ball back after making the two foul shots, and just 18 seconds later Brooks, who finished with nine points, drained a 3-pointer to give Ripon a 67-65 lead.
“I’m not going to sit and dog my guy Jaden,” Pickarts said. “He played through a dislocated finger tonight. I honestly don’t think he tried to spike that ball. I tried pleading my case to the refs. He’s got a broken finger. I think he put the ball down hard and couldn’t stop it. I’m not making an excuse for him. It’s stuff that can’t happen, but I’m not going to fault him for this loss. It’s not his fault at all. He played through (an injury).”
The Warriors (14-8, 6-8) never went away, though. Hartgerink, who finished with a team-high 30 points, drained two foul shots to tie the game at 67 with 4:11 left and again at 70 when he completed a three-point play with 2:59 left.
A triple by Ripon junior Grant Schneider and a layup by senior Max Beuthin, who had a game-high 31 points, put the Tigers up 75-70 with 1:40 left. Beuthin finished with a game-high seven 3-pointers.
“He’s a good player,” Pickarts said of Beuthin. “He killed us on 3s. He hit some big shots and that’s what seniors do.”
Waupun junior Rhyer Smit’s layup and Hartergrink’s jumper cut the deficit to 75-74 with 33 seconds left. Hartgerink had a chance to tie the game at 75, but missed on the three-point play.
“He played unbelievable tonight,” Pickarts said of Hartgerink. “We hammered the ball inside tonight. They were collapsing on Gabe (Keach) tonight on drives. They were letting him get 3s attempted.”
Beuthin made two free throws with 15 seconds left and his teammate, senior Addison Rost, made two more free throws with 5.9 seconds left to raise the lead to 79-74.
Waupun senior Gabe Keach, who scored 19 points, got a prayer of a 3-pointer to drop with 1.2 seconds left, but the Warriors couldn’t get another shot off as time ran out.
Waupun had the lead for much of the game, including a 40-39 lead at halftime when Keach got a jumper to drop as the horn sounded.
The Warriors drew a top seed in its Division 3 sectional grouping and will play the winner of No. 8 seed Mayville and No. 9 seed Omro in a regional semifinal next Friday.
Pickarts said the Warriors want another crack at the Tigers in the regional final, even though they lost both games against them in the regular season. In order for that to happen, Ripon, which is the fifth seed, has to beat No. 12 seed Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, then No. 4 seed Lomira on Friday. Then Waupun and Ripon would play for a regional championship the next day.
“I think our guys played really hard,” Pickarts said. “We had some guys step up. … I know these guys want a third crack at them. If it’s as entertaining as it was tonight, I’m looking forward to that too.”
RIPON 79, WAUPUN 77
Ripon 39 40 - 79
Waupun 40 37 - 77
RIPON (79) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jose Munoz-Dominguez 1 3-4 5, Max Huseboe 4 5-6 13, Garrett Jennings 1 0-0 2, Riley Brooks 3 2-2 9, Grant Schneider 6 0-2 12, Addison Rost 2 2-2 7, Max Beuthin 10 4-4 31. Totals 27 16-20 79.
WAUPUN (77) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Keegan Hartgerink 10 10-12 30, Jaden White 5 1-2 14, Cole Hicken 1 1-2 4, Carson Bresser 2 0-0 6, Gabe Keach 7 4-5 19, Rhyer Smit 2 0-3 4. Totals 27 16-24 77.
3-pointers: R 9 (Riley Brooks 1, Addison Rost 1, Max Beuthin 7), W 7 (Jaden White 3, Cole Hicken 1, Carson Bresser 2, Gabe Keach 1). Total fouls: R 21, W 19. Fouled out: R – Max Husboe, W – Jaden White. Technical Foul: W – Jaden White.
