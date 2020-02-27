BOYS HOOPS: White's technical foul stings Waupun too much in 79-77 loss to Ripon

WAUPUN — Waupun’s Jaden White knew he messed up when he did it.

With 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in Thursday’s East Central Conference game against Ripon, the 6-foot-2 senior grabbed the ball after Ripon’s Jose Munoz-Dominguez made a basket and slammed it high over the backboard. White was called for a technical foul, which turned into an eight-point swing for the Tigers and an eventual 79-77 league victory.

“I shouldn’t have done it,” said White, referring to the technical.

Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said White, who finished with 14 points, injured his left pinky during the first half, which might’ve played a role in the mishap. After Munoz-Dominguez got the layup to fall, he was already going to the foul line as Waupun senior Keegan Hartgerink fouled him. Out of frustration, White went for the ball and tried to slam it down and grab it, but the ball slipped out of his hand and went up and over the backboard.

Munoz-Dominguez completed the three-point play and Ripon freshman Riley Brooks made the two free throws for White’s technical to cut the Waupun lead to 65-64. Ripon (10-12, 9-5) got the ball back after making the two foul shots, and just 18 seconds later Brooks, who finished with nine points, drained a 3-pointer to give Ripon a 67-65 lead.