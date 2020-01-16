BOYS HOOPS: Zach Vander Werff becomes second Central Wisconsin Christian player to reach 1,000 points

“We got the win,” Gibbons said. “That’s what we focused on. Zach is a team guy first.”

Zach currently has 123 points through seven games, which puts him at 17.6 points a game this season. But don’t let the point total fool you into thinking Zach has ever been a ball hog. Sure, he’s the Crusaders’ point guard and does have the ball in his hands a lot, but he’s a willing facilitator who knows his role among the team.

Zach is averaging six assists a game this season and over his career has had 254 assists for an average of 3.5 assists a game.

“Coach talks a lot of about us as players knowing our roles and consistently knowing our roles, but even more importantly in a certain game, knowing your role in that game,” Zach said. “If I’m going to go out there, I get good looks, I get good shots, I’ll shoot them and I’ll score points. But if I’m being tightly guarded and I can open up things for other players, I’ll do that as well. For me, it’s about knowing the game, knowing the situation and knowing (my) role.”

Zach isn’t the type to force shots up and has proven on multiple occasions he’s not a selfish player, always looking to get his teammates involved in the action.

“The fact that he’s over 250 assists for his career is pretty special as well,” Pete said. “That doesn’t happen all the time as well, especially when somebody does reach that 1,000 points. They also got those 250 assists and they’re trying to get the other guys involved. The smile on his face is about as big when he does make a good pass and a guy finishes then when he scores himself.”

