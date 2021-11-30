Brady Helbing, big 1st-half run boost Beaver Dam to 3-0 start; Portage falls in season-opener

The first field goal of the game was scored by Brady Helbing on a steal in the backcourt he quickly converted into a lay-up. The third field goal was a 3-pointer by Helbing from the top of the key.
He was just getting started.
The senior guard on the Beaver Dam boys basketball team poured in 30 points Tuesday night, six of them coming during a big first-half run that saw the Golden Beavers pull away from Portage and never look back, winning 80-61 in both teams’ conference opener — a crossover between the Warriors out of the North pod in the Badger West and Beaver Dam in the North pod of the Badger East.
“He hits a couple of those long ones early and he can really ride that wave. You saw that tonight,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of Helbing, whose six points during a 19-4 run by the Golden Beavers — turning a 12-11 deficit with 6 minutes, 56 seconds gone by into a 31-16 lead seven minutes later — did indeed come on 3-pointers from a couple steps beyond the arc.
Helbing also had 10 assists, giving him a double-double to go along with four rebounds and three steals.
“The thing he’s doing right now is he’s also able to find other guys. You put out all the shooters that we can put out, whether it’s the starting guys or off the bench, then all of a sudden how do you guard Brady?
“It allows Brady to have all kinds of space. He’s doing a nice job being in command of the ball for us.”
It was, however, a 3 by sophomore guard JT Kaul that sparked the big run, splashing in from the right corner.
Senior guard Alex Soto, who finished with nine points after sitting out Beaver Dam’s (3-0) second game of the year because of an injury, followed Kaul’s 3 with a drive to the basket to make it 16-12 and the Golden Beavers were off and running.
“Our guys just kind of hung in there for a little while, then we defended a little bit better, had a nice stretch and started knocking down some shots,” Ladron said. “The way we can shoot it, we can go on some pretty long runs at time.”
Helbing put back his own miss with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 40-27 at the break and then he scored right away in the second half to get Beaver Dam going again. Jack Jens followed with a 3 from the left wing and the Golden Beavers’ big lead was never in question the rest of the way.
Senior guard Ty Bunkoske also had a good night for the Golden Beavers, finishing with 13 points and four steals. And fellow senior guard Marshall Kuhl had 15 points, a dozen of them coming on four triples.
Portage lost the turnover battle 22-10, although both teams did shoot pretty well, with Beaver Dam going 30-of-52 (57.7%) and the Warriors 26-of-38 (68.4%).
The biggest difference on the scoreboard came from the 3-point line, where Beaver Dam was 16-of-33 while Portage made just one, attempting only five.
Despite falling behind big midway through the first half and never clawing back, Portage coach Darrin Berger was encouraged with the way his team treaded water and didn’t let the deficit balloon into a huge blowout.
“It’s not about being perfect, it’s just about being a little bit better in a couple spots,” he said, adding that Beaver Dam playing its third game compared with this being Portage’s first game might have made compounded some of the Warriors mistakes. “I’m encouraged because I think we belong on the court with a team like that.
“I certainly think that we have the ability — now it’s just about shoring up some of those things where it’s on me and it’s on our guys to be a little bit better at.”
Ladron agreed.
Wholeheartedly, in fact.
“They’re a good team, I’m telling you,” he said of the Warriors, who are looking to improve upon a 2020-21 campaign that saw them go 7-17 but lose seven of those games by six points or less. “They’re talented — they’re athletic and they have a ton of experience. That’s a large win for us. Our guys know it, too — they’re enjoying it, because they know it was a big one.”
BEAVER DAM 80, PORTAGE 61
Portage ………... 27 34 — 61
Beaver Dam …. 40 40 — 80
PORTAGE — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Isaac Paul 1 4-5 6, Erik Brouette 1 0-0 2, Logan Mael 1 0-0 2, John Stout 1 2-2 4, Greg Hammer 2 1-1 5, Cooper Roberts 12 1-4 25, Kaden Hooker 5 0-0 11, Kyan Reichhoff 3 0-2 6. Totals: 26 8-14 61.
BEAVER DAM — Ty Bunkoske 5 0-2 13, Brady Helbing 12 1-2 30, JT Kaul 1 0-0 3, Marshall Kuhl 5 1-2 15, Alex Soto 4 0-0 9, Riley Van Pembrook 1 0-0 3, Evan Sharkey 0 1-2 1, Camron Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Jack Jens 1 1-2 4. Totals: 30 4-10 80.
3-pointers: Portage 1 (Hooker 1), Beaver Dam 16 (Bunkoske 3, Helbing 5, Kaul 1, Kuhl 4, Soto 1, Van Pembrook 1, Jens 1). Total fouls: Portage 10, Beaver Dam 17. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.