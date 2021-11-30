Brady Helbing, big 1st-half run boost Beaver Dam to 3-0 start; Portage falls in season-opener

“It allows Brady to have all kinds of space. He’s doing a nice job being in command of the ball for us.”

It was, however, a 3 by sophomore guard JT Kaul that sparked the big run, splashing in from the right corner.

Senior guard Alex Soto, who finished with nine points after sitting out Beaver Dam’s (3-0) second game of the year because of an injury, followed Kaul’s 3 with a drive to the basket to make it 16-12 and the Golden Beavers were off and running.

“Our guys just kind of hung in there for a little while, then we defended a little bit better, had a nice stretch and started knocking down some shots,” Ladron said. “The way we can shoot it, we can go on some pretty long runs at time.”

Helbing put back his own miss with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 40-27 at the break and then he scored right away in the second half to get Beaver Dam going again. Jack Jens followed with a 3 from the left wing and the Golden Beavers’ big lead was never in question the rest of the way.

Senior guard Ty Bunkoske also had a good night for the Golden Beavers, finishing with 13 points and four steals. And fellow senior guard Marshall Kuhl had 15 points, a dozen of them coming on four triples.

