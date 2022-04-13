 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breakout year lands Pardeeville girls basketball's Jessi Ernst the Portage Girls Player of Year honor

Jessi Ernst, Jr., Pardeeville

Born: January 20, 2005, Madison, Wis.

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 155

Elementary School: Waunakee Arboretum Elementary

Varsity debut: Scored 4 points in a 52-28 loss to Princeton/Green Lake on Dec. 1, 2020. 

Year;GP;FG%;FT%;Reb (avg.);Ast (avg.);Stl (avg.);Blk (avg.);Pts (avg.)

20-21;18;NA;NA;129 (6.8);00 (0.0);6 (0.3);10 (0.5);92 (5.1)

21-22;25;.568;.598;290 (11.6);16 (0.6);25 (1.0);54 (2.2);399 (16.0)

Totals;43;Inc;Inc;394 (9.4);16 (0.4);31 (0.7);64 (1.5);491 (11.4)

Unanimous first-team All-Trailways West Conference and honorable mention All-State in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association in 2021-22, becoming first Pardeeville player to earn both honors since Mikayla Brouette in 2017 … Led Pardeeville in three major statistical categories, averaging a double-double … Scored in double-figures in 22 games, including eight with 20 points or more … Recorded 19 double-doubles, including career-best 19-point, 20-rebound game in 61-27 win over Cambria-Friesland on Feb. 17, 2022 … Scored career-high 29 points and six blocks in 61-46 win over Hustisford on Jan. 3, 2022 … Recorded at least five blocks in four games.

