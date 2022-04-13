Breakout year lands Pardeeville girls basketball's Jessi Ernst the Portage Girls Player of Year honor

Jessi Ernst, Jr., Pardeeville

Unanimous first-team All-Trailways West Conference and honorable mention All-State in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association in 2021-22, becoming first Pardeeville player to earn both honors since Mikayla Brouette in 2017 … Led Pardeeville in three major statistical categories, averaging a double-double … Scored in double-figures in 22 games, including eight with 20 points or more … Recorded 19 double-doubles, including career-best 19-point, 20-rebound game in 61-27 win over Cambria-Friesland on Feb. 17, 2022 … Scored career-high 29 points and six blocks in 61-46 win over Hustisford on Jan. 3, 2022 … Recorded at least five blocks in four games.