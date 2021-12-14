Brock Massey's late 3-pointer gives Mauston boys basketball thrilling win over Portage

MAUSTON — Tuesday night’s non-conference game between the Portage and Mauston high school boys basketball teams felt like a heavyweight title fight.
Fast-paced action, punches and counterpunches.
It had everything.
But after the Warriors delivered a right hook to end the first half with a five-point lead, it was Brock Massey that delivered the knockout blow. The Golden Eagles erased the deficit and the sophomore guard came off the bench following a nine-minute rest in the second half to bury a game-winning 3-pointer in the left corner, lifting Mauston to a 56-53 win over Portage in a meeting of former South Central Conference foes.
Senior Adon Saylor scored a game-high 21 points to pace Mauston, while senior Cooper Roberts led the Warriors with 20 points in the loss. Things looked like they could go to overtime late as both sides traded empty possession after Saylor got a baseline layup to drop with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left to knot things at 53.
Neither team could find the breakthrough after however, including a pair of missed shots by the Warriors (1-4), including a putback by junior Kyan Reichhoff with 50 seconds left to play. The Golden Eagles (5-1) secured the rebound and after bleeding the clock, set up a play for Massey in the half-court.
He didn’t look cold either, as he canned the triple from the corner with 3.8 seconds to play and a 56-53 lead. Portage got a look at a game-tying half-court heave from senior Erik Brouette, but the shot left his hands too late to seal the Mauston win.This story will be updated.
Mauston 56, Portage 23
Portage 26 27 — 53
Mauston 21 35 — 56
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Paul 1 0-0 2, Brouette 4 1-2 11, Michael 1 0-0 2, Stout 3 0-0 7, Roberts 9 1-2 20, Ka. Hooker 1 1-2 3, Reichhoff 2 0-0 6, Fimreite 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-6 53.
MAUSTON — Hammer 0 1-2 1, Craig 1 0-0 2, Saylor 7 4-7 21, Lehman 2 3-5 7, Massey 5 1-2 14, Kratochvil 2 0-1 4, Goers 3 0-0 7. Totals 20 9-17 56.
3-point goals — P 6 (Brouette 2, Reichhoff 2, Stout 1, Roberts 1), M 6 (Massey 3, Saylor 2, Goers 1). Total fouls — P 15, M 8.
