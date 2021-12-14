Brock Massey's late 3-pointer gives Mauston boys basketball thrilling win over Portage

MAUSTON — Tuesday night’s non-conference game between the Portage and Mauston high school boys basketball teams felt like a heavyweight title fight.

Fast-paced action, punches and counterpunches.

It had everything.

But after the Warriors delivered a right hook to end the first half with a five-point lead, it was Brock Massey that delivered the knockout blow. The Golden Eagles erased the deficit and the sophomore guard came off the bench following a nine-minute rest in the second half to bury a game-winning 3-pointer in the left corner, lifting Mauston to a 56-53 win over Portage in a meeting of former South Central Conference foes.

Senior Adon Saylor scored a game-high 21 points to pace Mauston, while senior Cooper Roberts led the Warriors with 20 points in the loss. Things looked like they could go to overtime late as both sides traded empty possession after Saylor got a baseline layup to drop with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left to knot things at 53.