Cambria-Friesland boys basketball shakes horror start to top Fall River, reach Division 5 sectional final

DEFOREST — The last time Cambria-Friesland advanced to the WIAA boys state basketball sectionals Derrick Smit was a sophomore guard on that Hilltopper team.

Things didn’t go well for Smit and the Hilltoppers on that night in 1993 as they were soundly defeated by Kohler in their first-ever sectional semifinal. Fast forward to Thursday night and who could blame Smit, now the Hilltoppers coach, for having flashbacks to that last sectional appearance.

At halftime, his team trailed Fall River, 31-19, and seriously needed a spark to avoid being eliminated in a sectional semifinal once again. Enter Kevin Papp.

The 6-2 senior scored all 18 of his points after the break, including a run of four straight 3-pointers, to help put the second-seeded Hilltoppers in their first-ever sectional final with a 58-49 Division 5 victory over the fifth-seeded Pirates.

The Hilltoppers (20-8) will now face top-seeded and top-ranked Randolph in the finals on Saturday in Fond du Lac. The Rockets, who knocked off second-ranked and No. 2 seed Reedsville, 74-63, defeated Cambria-Friesland twice during the regular season.

Papp can’t take all the accolades for Cambria-Friesland’s second-half resurgence, though. A huge assist also goes to CF’s Parker Quade.

Quade, a senior, finished with a game-high 19 points, including starting a 7-0 second-half run that saw the Hilltoppers erase a 35-28 Fall River lead. Quade accounted for five points during the surge, including a basket with 10 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game that tied the score at 35. He gave Cambria-Friesland its first lead since the opening stages just over two minutes later, 39-38, with a basket with 8:01 remaining.

Papp followed that with his first triple to put the Hilltoppers up 42-38. Fall River evened things at 42-42 on back-to-back baskets by Matt Miller and Shavlik Schultz, but then Papp went to work once again. His back-to-back 3-pointers put the Hilltoppers up 48-42 with 4:52 remaining. It was a lead they would never relinquish in the final minutes.

“In the second half I was so proud of our kids for not laying over,” Smit said. “We came out and we attacked the basket. Kevin knocked down some big 3s.”

Cambria-Friesland’s effort on defense also earned praise from the coach.

“Whenever you have a big comeback it starts on the defensive end,” he added. “Our defensive intensity really picked up in the second half.”

The Hilltoppers’ play in the second half mirrored the effort of Fall River (16-12) in the first half.

The Pirates, who lost twice to the Hilltoppers by a combined 13 points during the regular Trailways West season, jumped all over Cambria Friesland with Schultz, a sophomore, and Colin Vieth, a junior, taking charge from the jump.

Schultz, who led the Pirates with 18 points, and Vieth, who finished the game with 15, sparked a 16-2 run that saw the Pirates stretch a 7-6 advantage into its biggest lead of the game, 23-8, with 6:11 remaining in the first half. Vieth accounted for nine of the 16 points in the run.

“We played so well in the first half that I didn’t see this (CF’s rally) coming in the second. I think our youth showed a little bit and we played very tight,” said Fall River coach Arnie Oelke. “We missed a lot of easy shots and defensively we had some breakdowns. Put that all together and this is a tough way to end.”

The fact that the Pirates even made the sectional was a feat within itself. They lost second-leading scorer Clay Blevins to injury at the end of the regular season and played the entire regular season without two key contributors off last year’s roster — Cullen Rauls and Andrew Tavs. Rauls made his first appearance of the season in Thursday’s game.

“It’s been a tough year for the kids. … A lot of kids had to step up for us and they did. We were playing our best basketball at the end and unfortunately, we had a bad half tonight and we just couldn’t overcome that," Oelke said.

For the Hilltoppers, who got 13 points from junior Drake Burmania, and their fans who rushed the court at the game’s finish, this is a win to cherish.

“It’s such a great thing for this community,” Smit said. “I got to see some people at this game that I haven’t seen in years. That alone is awesome.

“We’ve never been this far in the tournament before. This is wonderful for the community and past players.”

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 58, FALL RIVER 49

Fall River..................31 18 — 49

Cambria-Friesland.....19 39 — 58

FALL RIVER (fg ft-fta pts) — Ce Rauls 3 1-2 7, Cu Rauls 1 0-0 3, Schultz 6 3-4 18, Vieth 6 1-4 15, Miller 1 0-0 2, Osterhaus 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-10 49.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Papp 7 0-4 18, Jones 1 1-3 3, Burmania 5 3-4 13, Quade 6 7-10 19, Schrandt 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 12-23 58.

3-point goals — FR 5 (Schultz 3, Cu Rauls 1, Vieth 1); CF 4 (Papp 4). Team fouls — FR 18, CF 13.