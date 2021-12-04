Collaborating for a cause: Portage and Waunakee students, fans join in on 'Jerseys for Jackson'

The players in the Portage high school boys basketball home opener against Waunakee weren’t the only ones wearing jerseys Friday night.
Students, parents, fans and even coaches, helped join in the “Jerseys for Jackson,” movement honoring 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was the sixth and youngest person killed as part of the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Sparks was a big baseball fan, and Todd Ahrens, a Greendale native, posted to his personal Facebook page asking that kids wear a baseball jersey to school Friday in remembrance of Sparks. The post, featuring the hashtags #jerseysforjackson and #jerseys4jackson, garnered 11,000 shares and nearly 1,000 likes, and it also caught the eye of Portage athletic director Ed Carlson, who passed the information along to Portage senior Olivia Jones.
Jones, who helps run the Portage student section Instagram page, in turn got in contact with the Warriors adversaries just 32 miles south.
“I reached out to the (Waunakee) student section through my personal account, because I couldn’t do it on the student section (account) and both of us actually did jersey night for the first guys game, but we both just did it (again) anyways because of Jackson (Sparks),” Jones said.
Both sides of the Warriors faithful made good on the agreement as the pair of student sections were decked out a variety of jerseys. From Jones’ perspective, given the traditionally fluctuating size of the Portage student section, the massive turnout “was amazing.”
“It was really cool to see this many people here, especially from Waunakee and even parents here, too,” she said.
Along with fans and parents, the Waunakee players wore baseball uniforms during warm-ups and the Waunakee coaching staff were replete with black and purple jerseys all game long.
The Jerseys for Jackson movement has spread throughout parts of the state.
Even the pro and collegiate ranks did their part, including members of the Milwaukee Brewers, spearheaded by 2019 MVP Christian Yelich, by donning their best game day attire.
“It’s a good cause and a good idea,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said after the game. “It’s an unfortunate incident, but it’s really nice to see so many people being supportive.”
“I love seeing that honestly," Portage senior Cameran Ratz said. "I feel like there’s so many bad things people talk about, but having everyone come together and do this was really cool."
While it was Waunakee that came out on top on the scoreboard — it raced away with an 83-60 win to improve to 2-0.
