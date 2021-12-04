Collaborating for a cause: Portage and Waunakee students, fans join in on 'Jerseys for Jackson'

The players in the Portage high school boys basketball home opener against Waunakee weren’t the only ones wearing jerseys Friday night.

Students, parents, fans and even coaches, helped join in the “Jerseys for Jackson,” movement honoring 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was the sixth and youngest person killed as part of the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Sparks was a big baseball fan, and Todd Ahrens, a Greendale native, posted to his personal Facebook page asking that kids wear a baseball jersey to school Friday in remembrance of Sparks. The post, featuring the hashtags #jerseysforjackson and #jerseys4jackson, garnered 11,000 shares and nearly 1,000 likes, and it also caught the eye of Portage athletic director Ed Carlson, who passed the information along to Portage senior Olivia Jones.

Jones, who helps run the Portage student section Instagram page, in turn got in contact with the Warriors adversaries just 32 miles south.

“I reached out to the (Waunakee) student section through my personal account, because I couldn’t do it on the student section (account) and both of us actually did jersey night for the first guys game, but we both just did it (again) anyways because of Jackson (Sparks),” Jones said.