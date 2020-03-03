COLLEGE MEN'S HOOPS: Waupun graduate Marcus Domask honored by Missouri Valley Conference

Among several awards Marcus Domask received throughout his prep boys basketballl career at Waupun High School was being chosen as 2019's Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin, an honor bestowed upon the state's best senior by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
The 6-foot-6 forward didn't skip a beat in his transition to playing for Southern Illinois University's men's basketball team.
Domask, who originally committed to Northern Kentucky University before being granted a release when Norse head coach John Brannen jumped ship to the University of Cinncinnati following the 2018-19 season, had a monster first year for the Salukis and for it was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and the league's Newcomer of the Year, as well as being chosen second team all-conference.
The MVC released its postseason awards list on Tuesday in advance of its conference tournament, which begins Thursday at the Scotttrade Center in St. Louis and is aptly named Arch Madness.
Domask was eighth in the MVC in scoring this year at 13.8 points per game, 12th in assists at 2.5 per game and 13th in rebounds at 5.3 per game and is one of only two players in SIU history to earn both Freshman and Newcomer of the Year honors, joining Kent Williams, who did it in 2000.
Domask is only the fourth MVC freshman since 1996 to earn a spot on the all-MVC first or second team, and him winning Freshman and Newcomer of the Year honors marks only the eighth time in MVC history that that has happened. The MVC is the third-oldest college conference in the country, having been founded in 1907, although the league didn't begin picking a Newcomer of the Year award until 1969 or a Freshman of the Year award until 1986.
Domask helped lead SIU, which was picked last in the league's preseason poll in October, to a fifth-place finish and 10 conference wins. The Salukis open MVC tourney play on Friday afternoon vs. fourth-seeded Bradley.
Domask is the seventh SIU player to be picked as Freshman of the Year, joining, among others, Salukis' current head coach Bryan Mullins, who won it in 2006. Most recently, Kevin Dillard received the honor in 2009.
Four others for the Salukis have been picked as Newcomer of the Year, most recently Rolan Roberts in 2002.