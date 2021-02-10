 Skip to main content
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Mauston alumn Tarren Hall named to D3hoops.com Team of the Week
031117-star-sports-sccallconference3 (copy)

Mauston's Tarren Hall (left) was named 1st Team All-Conference for the 2016-17 season. He was named to the D3hoops.com's Team of the Week for his performances from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7. 

 STAR-TIMES ARCHIVES

Waukesha — Carroll University enior guard/forward Tarren Hall from New Lisbon, Wis. has been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week Presented by Scoutware for his performances February 1-7.

Hall, a finance major, set a career-high point total against Carthage with 27 points on a career-high six 3-pointers made. He followed that up with a 26-point, 13 rebound game against North Park, his first career double-double, and a new career-high for rebounds. Hall shot 67% on the week, including 12-for-18 from 3-point range, and played 37 minutes per game.

The Team of the Week presented by Scoutware is D3hoops.com’s weekly honor roll, in its 24th season of recognizing the top performance at each of the five positions from the previous week. Hall becomes the sixth Pioneer to win the award in the past 24 years and the first to do it since Kyle Keranen in 2016.

Hall was selected as a Pioneer athlete of the week and was named the CCIW Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for his two-game stretch earlier this week as well.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

