After grinding out a three-point game in their second meeting of the regular season, both the Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball teams had an inkling of the same Friday night.

The premonitions from both sides proved to be true as the second-seeded Warriors held on for a 49-46 win over the top-seeded Cardinals in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game in front of a raucous crowd at Portage High School.

Senior Levi Birholz scored a game-high 21 points, including 14 in the second half and overtime, to power the Warriors back to the sectional final for the first time since 2011. Lakeside Lutheran will meet top-seeded Madison Edgewood in Saturday’s sectional final at Oregon after the Crusaders knocked off Beloit Turner 76-62.

The Cardinals (19-6) couldn’t keep pace in overtime after seeing an eight-point lead dwindle over the final nine minutes of the second half, ultimately tying at 43. Lakeside Lutheran (24-3) struck first in the extra four-minute frame on a pair of Ethan Schuetz free throws.

Senior Nathan Cotter, who scored a team-high 15 points, pulled the Cardinals even at 45 with two shots from the charity stripe but Columbus never regained the lead. Schuetz, who had 11 points, got a backdoor layup to fall with just under a minute remaining to give Lakeside Lutheran the lead for good.

Columbus’ AJ Uttech and the Warriors’ Trey Lauber proceeded to trade 1-for-2 trips to the free-throw line, preserving a one-possession lead with under 15 seconds to play. The Cardinals raced up court for the potential tying bucket but a baseline layup wouldn’t fall for Nolan Stauffacher. But they still had life after senior Collin Selk was fouled on the rebound.

A missed first free throw forced Columbus to attempt to purposely miss the second foul shot and a lane violation was assessed, giving the Warriors the chance to see the remaining seconds out.

Columbus trailed by as many as eight early in the first half but rallied to take a 27-23 lead into halftime thanks to Uttech, who scored nine of 12 points in the final nine minutes. The Cardinals ballooned their lead to as many as eight with 10:51 to go on a Cotter left corner 3-pointer for a 39-31 lead.

The Warriors caged them from there, implementing a 1-3-1 zone to pitch a six-plus minute scoreless stretch for Columbus, reeling off an 8-0 run in the process. The sides traded blow for blow from there before the thrilling conclusion that denied the Cardinals a second consecutive sectional final appearance.

Uttech scored 12 points for the Cardinals while Jaymeson Sullivan had eight. Alex Reinke had six points for the Warriors, who are now one game away from their second-ever state appearance.