The Columbus Courtside Organization is holding its annual Tip Off fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Kestrel Ridge. This event raises funds to help support Columbus boys basketball at all levels. CCO offers funding for the basketball program in many ways, such as the Little Hoopsters camp for Kindergarten through third grade, scholarships for qualifying seniors and summer leagues and camps.
The night will begin with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. The tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased from a CCO board member or by calling Al Osgood at 920-319-0709 for more information. There will be silent and live auction of items along with door prizes.
