COLUMBUS — After his sophomore year, Columbus senior A.J. Uttech made it a personal goal to reach 1,000 career points.

He didn't foresee himself breaking the school's single-game scoring record in the process. On Feb. 13. Uttech accomplished both milestones during he Cardinals' 71-49 victory over Watertown Luther Prep.

He reached 1,000 points early in the second half when he made a layup while drawing a foul. After making the ensuing free throw, the game was stopped, as Uttech became the fifth player in school history to eclipse 1,000 career points.

"When the game came I knew I needed 25 points, which is a big number, but my whole family was there so I had to get it for them," the 6-foot-1 Uttech said.

Once the game resumed, Uttech continued making history by finishing with 46 points to break the program's single-game scoring record. Tanner Perry scored 44 points in a 2017 WIAA regional quarterfinal game for the previous mark.

"It felt unbelievable, I was so focused on the 1,000 points that when I hit 46 points it didn't feel real," Uttech said.

Uttech wanted to stay in the game to reach 50 points but Columbus coach Jeffrey Downing substituted him out knowing their win was imminent.

Downing said Uttech's competitive nature is a part of what makes him special.

"He always wants what's best for himself but also has a team mentality to put them on his back sometimes and is the leader of the team, which is a great thing for the other guys to see," Downing said.

Yearly improvement leading to team success

Uttech has steadily improved each of the past three seasons. During his sophomore year he averaged 10.4 points per game, with a season-high of 28 points.

The following year he led the team in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game. Uttech earned first team All-Capitol North honors and helped Columbus reach the sectional finals where it lost 61-56 to Lake Country Lutheran.

Uttech is averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game in his senior year. With a win on Thursday against Lake Mills, the Cardinals would get a share of the Capitol North conference title and repeat as champions.

"I think the biggest thing is that he's really starting to make his teammates better," Downing said. "Good basketball players know how to get their own, but the elite do that plus make those around them better as well."

Uttech said his playmaking ability is one strength of his game, which will help at the collegiate level when he plays for NCAA Division III UW-Steven Point.

"A reason why I'm going to be a college basketball player is because my strength makes me a hard matchup," Uttech said. "If you put a bigger guy on me I can drive past him with my quickness, but if it's someone who doesn't play the 3 I can just drain it in his face."

Uttech's individual accomplishments have aided in making Downing's first year as coach a success.

Columbus (16-5) received a No. 1 seed in Division 3 for the WIAA postseason.

Downing said Cardinals intentionally stacked their strength of schedule and it showed when they started the year 4-3.

Since then the Cardinals are 12-2 and have won their past five games.

"We started the season off shaky, because with a new coach comes new things, but right now we're really hitting our stride," Uttech said.

Uttech is one of five seniors who start for the Cardinals. They hope to finish their careers by bringing Columbus another state championship this academic year after the football team won state in the fall.

"AJ is a one-in-20 years type of player, what he's brought to the program and me in my first year is truly second to none and I appreciate everything he's done for us," Downing said.

Photos: Boys hoops action from Friday's game between Randolph and Fall River