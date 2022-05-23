Columbus's Ben Schambow steps down as boys basketball coach

Ben Schambow was riding high last season with the Columbus high school boys basketball team.

The 13-year veteran coach led the Cardinals to a 21-5 record and won a share of his first Capitol North Conference championship alongside Lodi as the rivals both finished 8-2 in league play. The Cardinals made a WIAA Division 3 sectional final appearance, losing to eventual state champion Lake Country Lutheran 61-56.

But there was a 45-minute commute to work, and his wife was home with their two young children. He wasn’t home very often during the season, which is why Schambow recently stepped down as coach of the Cardinals.

“I’ve got a super young family and it’s become super difficult to manage home life and my work life with my commute time,” Schambow said. “... It turned into a family decision.”

Schambow's teams finished 156-154 overall to go with his lone conference title. He led the Cardinals to a regional title in three of the last four years.

“It was almost an impossible decision to make,” he said. “Basketball has been my life and my identity for a very long time. Coming off a season we just had that was super successful and knowing where the program is at and all the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into the program for a long time, it’s something super difficult to give up.

"But I’m trying to be unselfish with the situation and put my family first. It was super difficult and the team that’s coming back has got a lot of talent as well.”

Schambow said he told the team early last week that he was stepping down.

“It was a difficult conversation to have,” he said. “I’ve grown very attached to my players and, again, with the amount of time and success we’ve had recently in the last few years, I don’t think they saw it coming. It came down to a decision I made in the last few weeks. I was holding out hope that I could pull it off, but it became too difficult.”

Schambow, who currently teaches science and an engineering course at Columbus Middle School, recently accepted a teaching position at Mount Horeb Middle School, where he’ll teach science and English/language arts.

The new job will mean a 15-minute commute.

Schambow said he hasn’t closed the door on coaching basketball again.

“I don’t think I could ever be done with it,” he said. “I’m not sure what capacity I’d get back into it. I just think at this point, with my kids being in those years of before school, it’s going to be difficult to jump into it. I think after a couple of years, if the right situation comes along, I’m fortunate enough to potentially lead another program, I think I’d be open to it. Right now it’s too difficult.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

