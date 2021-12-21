'Couple cold spells' doom Beaver Dam in loss to fellow league unbeaten DeForest

The lack of balance wasn’t crippling — but it was a deviation from the norm on a night where the Golden Beavers didn’t have much margin for error, given the opponent.

“We probably missed some open 3s that we normally knock down,” Ladron said. “It was just a back and forth game between two really good teams. I think it was just one of those things where they made one or two more (big) shots than we did.”

The Norskies did. But despite going cold late and being a bit lethargic at times — “I didn’t think our energy level was great in the first half for whatever reason; we were much better in the second half,” Ladron said — the Golden Beavers never went away.

They had a chance at the end, against a top-five team and a fellow conference title contender.

And they’ll take that and try and build on it.

“We’re certainly capable, but we knew that coming in,” Ladron said. “I think that’s what makes it maybe a little bit more disappointing is this is a game we thought we could get.

“We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

< h3> DEFOREST 62, BEAVER DAM 61< h3>