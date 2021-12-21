'Couple cold spells' doom Beaver Dam in loss to fellow league unbeaten DeForest

Max Weisbrod, DeForest’s 6-foot-4 senior guard who averaged 26.7 points per game over the first six games, had just 13 Tuesday night against Beaver Dam.
That should have boded well for the Golden Beavers.
“The problem is,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron qualified, “we let other guys go.”
The Norskies’ role players did, indeed, make up the difference.
Junior guard Brody Hartig doubled his scoring average with 20 points, 6-foot-5 senior Josh Jansen took advantage of DeForest’s size advantage in the paint with a dozen points and the Norskies outlasted Beaver Dam 61-60 in a Badger East Conference boys basketball game that saw no double-digit leads for either side.
“It was an even game,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “Brady was special tonight — he was good.”
Brady meaning Beaver Dam senior guard Brady Helbing.
And yes, he was special.
Helbing made difficult shot after difficult shot in the paint. He drove to the basket. He spun to the basket. Floaters were falling over and over.
In the end, he had 34 points — the last six of them coming on back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds.
The last of those 3s, at the buzzer, amounted to too little, too late, however.
Helbing had tied the game at 53-all with 7 minutes, 22 seconds left on a fastbreak pull-up teardrop jumper but Beaver Dam (7-2, 4-1 Badger East) proceeded to run into a cold spell, not scoring again until a basket by Alex Soto with 32.9 seconds to go made it 62-55.
“We had a couple cold spells tonight. That one, obviously, was important,” Ladron said. “They defended us really well. I thought we missed some opportunities on the offensive end, but I give them credit.
“Defensively they were really good, and they made enough shots at the end.”
Barely.
Alex Van Ooyen’s 3-pointer from the left corner — they were his only points of the night — with 6:40 remaining gave DeForest (6-1, 4-0), ranked fourth in the Division 2 coaches poll, a 56-53 advantage.
The Norskies, though, couldn’t take full advantage of all the defensive stops that would follow, methodically building on the lead with six more unanswered points but never truly delivering the dagger.
“We did not do a good job of finishing it off,” Craig Weisbrod said, crediting Beaver Dam’s defense down the stretch for part of the reason why.
Prior to making a comeback bid in the final minute, Beaver Dam had avoided falling into a big hole thanks to Helbing’s hottest stretch of the night.
Trailing 44-37 with 11:20 to go, he made a floater, converted an and-one and scored driving to the basket for seven straight points in the span of 50 seconcds to cap off a 9-0 Golden Beavers’ run that tied the contest at 44-all.
But despite getting only the 13 points from Max Weisbrod, who has committed to NCAA Division II Northern Michigan, the Norskies were ultimately able to escape with a victory thanks to the contributions of Hartig (10.4 points per game coming in) and Jansen (9.8).
“Brody Hartig was awesome attacking. That was a good match-up for us,” Craig Weisbrod said. “And then Josh Jansen did a really nice job inside.”
Defensively, he added that the biggest difference was not allowing the Golden Beavers to get hot from the perimeter, something they’re more than capable of doing for long stretches.
As a result, the Golden Beavers were uncharacteristically unbalanced, with Helbing accounting for a little more than half of their offense, Ty Bunkoske scoring 15 points, Marshall Kuhl nine — all on 3s — and Soto three.
No one else scored.
The lack of balance wasn’t crippling — but it was a deviation from the norm on a night where the Golden Beavers didn’t have much margin for error, given the opponent.
“We probably missed some open 3s that we normally knock down,” Ladron said. “It was just a back and forth game between two really good teams. I think it was just one of those things where they made one or two more (big) shots than we did.”
The Norskies did. But despite going cold late and being a bit lethargic at times — “I didn’t think our energy level was great in the first half for whatever reason; we were much better in the second half,” Ladron said — the Golden Beavers never went away.
They had a chance at the end, against a top-five team and a fellow conference title contender.
And they’ll take that and try and build on it.
“We’re certainly capable, but we knew that coming in,” Ladron said. “I think that’s what makes it maybe a little bit more disappointing is this is a game we thought we could get.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
< h3> DEFOREST 62, BEAVER DAM 61< h3>
DeForest 33 29 – 62
Beaver Dam 29 32 – 61
DeFOREST (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Josh Jansen 6 0-0 12, Tim Frederickson 4 1-2 9, Max Weisbrod 4 2-5 13, Alex Van Ooyen 1 0-0 3, Cole Thennes 1 0-0 3, Brody Hartig 8 4-7 20, Jackson Accuardi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 7-14 62.
BEAVER DAM — Ty Bunkoske 6 0-0 15, Brady Helbing 15 1-1 34, Marshall Kuhl 3 0-0 9, Alex Soto 1 1-2 3. Totals: 25 2-3 61.
3-pointers: DeFo 5 (Weisbrod 3, Van Ooyen 1, Thennes 1), BD 9 (Bunkoske 3, Helbing 3, Kuhl 3). Total fouls: DeFo 8, BD 17. Fouled out: None.
