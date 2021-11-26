Dane Stelsel, big run spanning end of 1st half, start of 2nd help Waupun win season opener

All 12 of his points came from beyond the arc, including one with 11 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the game to make it 50-31.

That was the penultimate basket of a 25-2 run for the Warriors that began with them trailing 29-27 late in the first half and ended with them ahead 52-31.

Bookending the run on the front part of it was freshman Aiden Hawkinson, who scored on back-to-back drives to the basket — the first with 4:08 to go in the half and the second coming a minute and a half later — to give Waupun the lead for good at 31-29.

Sophomore Isaac Vande Kamp would hit a pair of free throws to make it 33-29 before junior Hunter Kamp scored twice — cutting to the basket on an assist from junior Aaron Hull and then with 1:12 to go on a second-chance 3-pointer from the right wing — that made it 38-29 at halftime.

“We had eight or nine stops in a row. We dug in defensively and tried to make everything hard for their best player, (Keenan Hass),” Pickarts said of the half-ending run.

Hawkinson would open the second half with a basket, providing the last of his team-high 15 points, to make it 40-29 and Waupun never looked back.