Dane Stelsel, big run spanning end of 1st half, start of 2nd help Waupun win season opener

Dane Stelsel’s name wasn’t called when the starting line-ups were announced.
It didn’t matter.
The senior on the Waupun prep boys basketball team made a big impact anyway.
He scored a dozen points, tied for second-most for the Warriors on the night, to help lead the way to a 66-52 victory over La Crosse Logan on Friday during the semifinals of the Thanksgiving weekend holiday tournament being hosted by Beaver Dam.
“That’s exactly what we need out of Dane,” Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said. “Some guys would kind of get upset when they don’t start. Dane did a really good job. We had a conversation with him on Wednesday about coming off the bench and splashing 3s, and providing energy.
“He’s one of our leaders, and it takes a really great leader to be able to step back from that position and say, ‘This is what’s best for the team, and I’m going to come in and do my job today.’ That’s what he did.”
Stelsel is one of only two seniors on a Waupun team loaded with juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. But he’s OK doing his part however he’s asked.
“It’s similar to my role last year — I would come off the bench and shoot,” he said. “This year, obviously, I’m playing more minutes. But I was just hunting my shot. And I felt like every shot I took was a good shot for me.”
All 12 of his points came from beyond the arc, including one with 11 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the game to make it 50-31.
That was the penultimate basket of a 25-2 run for the Warriors that began with them trailing 29-27 late in the first half and ended with them ahead 52-31.
Bookending the run on the front part of it was freshman Aiden Hawkinson, who scored on back-to-back drives to the basket — the first with 4:08 to go in the half and the second coming a minute and a half later — to give Waupun the lead for good at 31-29.
Sophomore Isaac Vande Kamp would hit a pair of free throws to make it 33-29 before junior Hunter Kamp scored twice — cutting to the basket on an assist from junior Aaron Hull and then with 1:12 to go on a second-chance 3-pointer from the right wing — that made it 38-29 at halftime.
“We had eight or nine stops in a row. We dug in defensively and tried to make everything hard for their best player, (Keenan Hass),” Pickarts said of the half-ending run.
Hawkinson would open the second half with a basket, providing the last of his team-high 15 points, to make it 40-29 and Waupun never looked back.
“We talked about relentlessly attacking the rim,” Pickarts said of extending the advantage. “One of our core principles is to force closeouts and move the ball — make the other guys defend in space. I said, ‘Don’t fall in love with the 3 in the second half.’ We attacked the rim and then we got wide open 3s and looks because of that.”
Waupun was 8-of-16 from beyond the arc before halftime but attempted only eight 3s after the break, finishing 10-of-24 on the night.
The key to the decisive 25-2 run, which spanned a little over 10 minutes on the game-clock, was simple.
“We shared the ball more,” Stelsel said. “We stopped settling for one-pass shots. And a lot of shots fell for us tonight, which was good.”
Pickarts agreed.
“I was really happy with our guys’ energy tonight,” he said, “and the way we shared the ball and found guys who were hot at the right time.”
As for Hawkinson, a 5-foot-11 guard, Pickarts said it’s a combination of traits that makes him varsity-ready.
“He’s so savvy with the ball,” Pickarts said. “He’s so skilled at finding his teammates. And it was good to see him not be afraid in his first varsity game to take it to the rack.
“He’s going to be a fun one, and a special player, over these next four years.”
For now, though, the Warriors are focused primarily on growing up fast.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Pickarts said. “Being consistent with our effort and our energy —that’s our expectation this year. We’re going to surprise some people, I think, at the end of the year just because we have so much young talent in our program and great leadership.”
WAUPUN 66, LA CROSSE LOGAN 52</&hspag3>
Logan 29 23 — 52
Waupun 38 28 — 66
LOGAN — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Ryan Bye 2 0-0 4, Eli Stovall 4 0-0 11, Keenan Hass 9 2-2 24, Justis Arellano 1 0-1 2, Mike Markos 1 0-0 2, Felix Rose 2 0-0 4, Gabe Kattchee 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 3-6 52.
WAUPUN — Jaden Nowicki 0 2-4 2, Hunter Kamp 3 2-2 9, Dane Stelsel 4 0-0 12, Hudson Farley 3 0-1 8, Zeke Ewert 1 2-3 4, Isaac Vande Kamp 4 2-2 12, Aiden Hawkinson 6 2-3 15, Aaron Hull 1 2-2 4. Totals: 22 12-17 66.
3-pointers: Logan 7 (Stovall 3, Hass 4), Waupun 10 (Kamp 1, Stelsel 4, Farley 2, Vande Kamp 2, Hawkinson 1. Total fouls: Logan 17, Waupun 15. Fouled out: None.
