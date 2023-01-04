Fall River boys basketball off to historic start backed by transfers, healing and chemistry

FALL RIVER — Arnie Oelke can’t remember in his 38 seasons as coach of the Fall River boys basketball team a better start than this season.

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has the Pirates ranked second in Division 5 with a 10-0 record. The Pirates are atop the Trailways West Conference at 5-0.

What stands out among factors contributing to their success is the return of Cullen Rauls from a broken knee he suffered during a homecoming activity, which forced him to miss most of his junior season.

“It sucked, I was at every practice and games,” said Rauls, who watched Fall River go 16-12, 7-7 in the Trailways West Conference and lose to league foe Cambria-Friesland in the WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinals. “It sucked that I couldn’t contribute in games. I was working hard to get back out there. Every time I would see my surgeon, we pushed it back farther. I just could never get cleared until the last game.”

It created an opportunity for Ceegan Rauls to be bumped up to varsity as a sophomore, replacing his older brother as the starting point guard.

Oelke said in a roundabout way Ceegan Rauls’ development skyrocketed last season, averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals a game. Alongside his brother, Ceegan Rauls has taken another step and is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 steals per game.

“He did a very admirable job,” Oelke said. “I really think that paid off for this year. He knows where to attack the gaps this year where last year (he) was struggling with it a little bit. With growth, he’s gotten stronger. He’s more confident when he attacks. He’s not looking to make contact with the defensive player, he’s absorbing the contact this year. That’s a huge difference in his growth.”

Senior forward Colin Vieth also had to step up his game, leading the Pirates with 16.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. With both the Rauls brothers on the court, Vieth has put up 14.9 points and 9.1 rebounds this season.

The three grew up together in Sun Prairie and transferred to Fall River before the start of the 2020-21 season when Cullen Rauls and Vieth were sophomores and Ceegan Rauls a freshman.

Cullen Rauls and Vieth led Fall River to an 11-15 campaign in 2020-21, their first season as Pirates, and lost to eventual WIAA Division 5 state champion Hustisford during regionals.

With the chemistry at an all-time high between the former Sun Prairie trio, the bar of expectations was set just as high heading into this season.

“Starting from getting back in the flow of playing with Cullen again,” Vieth said. “We’re now working really great together. It’s finally clicking between us."

Cullen Rauls worked his way back through vigorous physical therapy and had the opportunity to play against the Hilltoppers last season. However, he believed his knee was 50% healthy and led to playing limited minutes.

Oelke said he saw his senior point guard work hard this summer to strengthen the knee by lifting weights, doing cardio and taking copious amounts of shots in the gym.

The result of his efforts have Cullen Rauls averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 steals per game, which lead the Trailways West this season. His 3.6 assists per game ranks third in league play.

“When you’re off for a year and you sit there and watch from the sidelines, that’s tough for a high school player to do because they know they don’t get that year back,” Oelke said. “To his credit, he focused on getting better. He gave everything he could to get better.”

Cullen Rauls’ return led to an and-one game-winner to help the Pirates move past Markesan 55-52 on Dec. 15. The Hornets are 4-1 in conference play, tied with Randolph for second place behind Fall River.

The defense by the Rauls brothers, Vieth and the rest of the Pirates have led to wins. Cullen Rauls (4.6 steals) and Ceegan Rauls (3.1) lead the team in steals. The Pirates also lead the conference with 15.2 steals and 3.6 blocks a game.

“Our defense creates our offense,” Cullen Rauls said. “We’re going to score a lot of points because we get a lot of steals. We have the most steals in the conference. Our defense is a huge part to our success.”

All of this will lead to their ultimate goal the trio set out from the beginning.

“We’ve just got to keep working harder and harder in practice because we’re chasing a gold ball,” Ceegan Rauls said. “That’s what we’re striving for. When we first transferred here, that’s what we wanted to do — win a state title for Fall River.”