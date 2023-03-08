Basketball has always been a constant for the Uppena family.

Sons Brady and Carter Uppena were long part of the Royall boys basketball team before ultimately getting to the varsity level to play under their father, Scott Uppena. Like other families in their situation, the prospect of all three being together on the same team was a long-awaited opportunity.

An injury forced the trio to wait an extra year but they, and the rest of the Panthers, have made sure it was worth the wait, capturing their fourth regional title in 10 years with eyes still on a much bigger prize.

“It’s been special and something we have looked forward to for a long time, not only with these two, but being surrounded by a ton of great kids who have the same common goal as the rest of us,” Scott Uppena said. “It makes it all even more special when you do have other great kids on the team. We hope it can go a little bit longer and will just take it one game at a time.”

Said Brady Uppena: “Looking back on it you’re kind of going ‘Oh, we’re toward the end of it,’ so now we’re just enjoying it game by game and hoping we can get something done.”

The moment hasn’t been too big for top-seeded Royall. The Panthers were 17-7 in the regular season, and won three more games to capture their second WIAA Division 5 regional title in three years.

Royall (20-7) will meet No. 2 Hillsboro (21-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Richland Center in a sectional semifinal with the winner moving one game within a trip to state. The Panthers' only state appearance came in 2010 when the Uppena brothers were in attendance to see their dad serve alongside then-coach Mark Gustafson.

Carter said he doesn’t recall being at the game but does “remember pictures in our school,” that feature himself being held by his mother looking on from the crowd. Brady has a catalog of times he served as the Panthers’ water or towel boy.

“Just the atmosphere and intensity of what those games were like,” Brady Uppena said. “Just what you had to look forward to.”

The brothers long looked forward to finally getting on the court together with Carter entering high school last season. Things didn’t go according to planned as Brady lost his junior season to a torn ACL.

They’ve made up for lost time this season.

Carter, a 6-foot-2 small forward, leads Royall with 12.5 points and 2.6 assists per game, to go along with 5.1 rebounds. Brady, a 6-foot guard, averages 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Like most siblings, the pair have cultivated their games alongside one another. Scott said the group would regularly shoot in the gym on Sunday afternoons or outside at their house when the weather was nice.

“Not that it always ended well as far as the outcomes, but it’s something they were raised around and become normal for them to be around,” Scott Uppena said.

That’s not to say it’s been easy for the family to keep the sport and their personal time separate. Son of former Cassville coach Dennis Uppena, a three-time WIAA state champion and 2009 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, Scott has made a concerted effort to avoid bringing “the family business” home.

“It’s hard and there certainly are still times when we have conversations around the table after a game,” Scott Uppena said. “There are times when we have done that, but I try to keep those two things separate as much as possible, and keep basketball as basketball, and family time as family time.

“But a lot of our family time still revolves around the game in different ways.”

That’s not just the case for the Uppena family either with Brady and Carter getting to share that experience with other sets of siblings. The Panthers roster includes the Wildes brothers, including junior twins Tucker and Ty, and freshman Trey.

Ty Wildes is averaging 7.3 points per game while Tucker adds 7.0 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds.

For Carter Uppena, that commonality helps keep things in perspective for Brady Uppena and himself.

“They’re dealing with a lot of the same things, so we’re all in the same boat and coming together,” Carter said.

The Wildes and other sets of siblings Scott has coached in his near decade at the helm — he took over for Gustafson ahead of the 2013-14 season — have also been in the thick of things long before getting to high school. Along with his responsibilities as varsity coach, Scott said he’s coached the youth program and all of the kids have been “a part of what we do.”

“Managers, water boys, things like that,” Scott Uppena said. “That’s how they were raised and what they know. It’s the true sense of a program when it comes to top to bottom, so we’ve got our kids very involved.”

That investment is largely why the Panthers have their sights set so high this season. Royall’s first and only state appearance in 2010 ended a 50-year drought after the former Elroy and Kendall school districts merged in 1959-60. It also marked the first time a Scenic Bluffs Conference team had qualified for state since 1936.

“I think we’ve all probably thought about that in a certain way,” Scott Uppena said. “Our approach is always one game at a time, and that’s become our focus.”

That focus now turns to an all too familiar foe in Hillsboro. The Panthers split their pair of SBC games with the Tigers in the regular season with Royall avenging a 53-38 loss in the regular-season finale with a 74-68 win.

The teams last met in the postseason in 2015 — the Tigers won and proceeded to qualify for their first and only state appearance.

“At this point in the year, anything can happen,” Carter Uppena said. “Every team left is a good team and they can beat anyone. We’ve just got to play it one game at a time and see where it goes from there.”

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Edgewood High School