Fast start, pressure defense the key as Beaver Dam wins big over Waterloo in season opener

“We got a lot of really good looks, and we’ve taught our kids, if you have a nice look and you’re comfortable and you’re set and you’re in rhythm, we want you to knock it down. But when we struggle from the floor, especially from 3, we’ve got to be a little more focused on getting to the rim. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half.”

Helbing finished the night with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his stat line to also go along with five assists. And Bunkoske came close to a double-double, corralling seven boards.

Shooting percentage aside, Friday marked a good opening act to the 2021-22 campaign for Beaver Dam.

“We got some really good looks from 3, and those are shots that we want. Obviously they weren’t going very well tonight, and that makes it look a little sluggish at times,” Ladron said. “But as a whole, I thought our pace on the offensive side was good, we just didn’t knock down a ton of shots.

“When you get a chance to get your first game out of the way and you can settle in and do some things a little bit better — I think that’s the most positive thing is getting one out of the way and being able to learn and build for tomorrow.”

