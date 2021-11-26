Fast start, pressure defense the key as Beaver Dam wins big over Waterloo in season opener

Getting open looks on offense wasn’t a big problem for the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team in Friday night’s season opener against Waterloo.
Getting them to go in was a bit of a different story.
But despite shooting just 31.5% — making 28 of an eye-popping 89 attempts — the Golden Beavers had no trouble sinking the Pirates, claiming an 81-55 victory in the semifinals of the four-team Thanksgiving weekend tournament Beaver Dam is playing host to.
“It’s a good way to start the year. Whether it’s pretty or not, 1-0 is 1-0,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of coming away victorious in the season-opener, setting a date with Waupun, the winner over La Crosse Logan 66-52 in the other semifinal, in Saturday afternoon’s championship game.
It wasn’t pretty in terms of the shooting percentage — Beaver Dam also struggled at the free throw line, going 10-of-20 — but it was in most other areas.
Ty Bunkoske’s pull-up jumper with 25 seconds gone by in the game gave the Golden Beavers an early 2-0 lead and he would then follow with a 3-pointer from the right wing to push it to 5-0.
Brady Helbing followed with a 3 from the top of the key, Alex Soto with a 3 from the left wing and then Helbing again, this time on a stop-and-go move to the basket to make it 13-0 with 13:09 to play in the half.
“You’re always worried about first-game jitters, and I think some of that certainly showed tonight,” Ladron said. “But to get out to that kind of start certainly helps.”
The Golden Beavers maintained that big advantage throughout the rest of the half, with the Pirates (0-2), never able to trim their deficit to single digits — or even close to single digits, for that matter, as Beaver Dam would lead 41-24 at the break.
Bunkoske had 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half while JT Kahl had nine of his 14 points, all on 3s. Helbing and Marshall Kuhl each finished with 15 points in the contest, scoring seven and six before the intermission, respectively.
Kuhl hit a trio of 3s in the second half, accounting for a quarter of the dozen triples the Golden Beavers had in the game.
A big reason Beaver Dam was able to overcome its shooting woes was because of its pressure defense and work on the offensive glass, getting extra opportunities to score as a result.
The Golden Beavers won the turnover battle by a wide margin, forcing 24 while only giving it away just three times. And they also won handily in offensive rebounding, 23-7.
“We wanted to ramp them up and play fast. They’re not afraid to play fast, so we knew from that standpoint we could turn this into a pretty fast ball game,” Ladron said. “And our pressure did a good job of creating turnovers and getting us some easy baskets and creating some more shot attempts.
“We got a lot of really good looks, and we’ve taught our kids, if you have a nice look and you’re comfortable and you’re set and you’re in rhythm, we want you to knock it down. But when we struggle from the floor, especially from 3, we’ve got to be a little more focused on getting to the rim. I thought we did a better job of that in the second half.”
Helbing finished the night with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his stat line to also go along with five assists. And Bunkoske came close to a double-double, corralling seven boards.
Shooting percentage aside, Friday marked a good opening act to the 2021-22 campaign for Beaver Dam.
“We got some really good looks from 3, and those are shots that we want. Obviously they weren’t going very well tonight, and that makes it look a little sluggish at times,” Ladron said. “But as a whole, I thought our pace on the offensive side was good, we just didn’t knock down a ton of shots.
“When you get a chance to get your first game out of the way and you can settle in and do some things a little bit better — I think that’s the most positive thing is getting one out of the way and being able to learn and build for tomorrow.”
