'Fun night our kids look forward to every year': Beaver Dam holds annual toy drive/team scrimmage

This year’s toys and cash donations for toys benefited the Dodge County Toy Bank, which according to the charitable organization’s website was founded in 1965 to make sure that every child in the county has at least one present to open on Christmas. Each year, according to the website, the toy bank provides toys for over 1,100 children throughout the county going to kids ranging in age from newborn to 15 years old.

Adding to the fun of Monday night’s event was that the teams were fantasy line-ups of sorts, with the coaches having drafted rosters ahead of time, according to Ladron.

“And they start talking trash. It’s fun,” he added of what goes down after the two rosters are unveiled to the team. “Sometimes it’s not great basketball because these guys are battling each other every day in practice, so this is a time for them to loosen up a little bit and play without me jumping down their backside when something isn’t right.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ladron said that in the first couple years of the event, which was on hiatus last November because of the pandemic in what would have been year three, Wallace, assistant coach Chris Smith and Smith’s wife, who works at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin located in Milwaukee, took on a lot of the administrative side of things.