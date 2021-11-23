'Fun night our kids look forward to every year': Beaver Dam holds annual toy drive/team scrimmage

Practice for the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team started last Monday. There was a scrimmage Friday at Lake Mills. And this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, the season starts at home against Waterloo as part of a two-day, four-team tournament.
There hasn’t been — and won’t be over the next couple days or next three months, for that matter — a whole lot of time for the Golden Beavers to take a breath and relax.
Monday night provided that opportunity with the team’s third annual Green and Gold scrimmage pitting members of the varsity team against each other — an event that not only serves as break from the preseason grind but also is a toy drive for families in need during the holiday season.
“That’s why we use this second Monday as that day, because it is that opportunity for them to kind of have a little bit of break. And then we can turn around tomorrow and be like, ‘Alright, let’s go,’” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “So it’s a fun atmosphere for the kids.
“And obviously it’s for a great cause. It’s an opportunity for our kids to give back to the community — it’s a really fun night that our kids look forward to every year.”
The scrimmage/toy drive started in 2018 as the brainchild of Ladron and then-team manager Andrew Wallace, a 2020 Beaver Dam High School graduate who Ladron said is still involved a little bit.
This year’s toys and cash donations for toys benefited the Dodge County Toy Bank, which according to the charitable organization’s website was founded in 1965 to make sure that every child in the county has at least one present to open on Christmas. Each year, according to the website, the toy bank provides toys for over 1,100 children throughout the county going to kids ranging in age from newborn to 15 years old.
Adding to the fun of Monday night’s event was that the teams were fantasy line-ups of sorts, with the coaches having drafted rosters ahead of time, according to Ladron.
“And they start talking trash. It’s fun,” he added of what goes down after the two rosters are unveiled to the team. “Sometimes it’s not great basketball because these guys are battling each other every day in practice, so this is a time for them to loosen up a little bit and play without me jumping down their backside when something isn’t right.”
Ladron said that in the first couple years of the event, which was on hiatus last November because of the pandemic in what would have been year three, Wallace, assistant coach Chris Smith and Smith’s wife, who works at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin located in Milwaukee, took on a lot of the administrative side of things.
But with Wallace having graduated and Smith now the head coach at Hartford Union, it became more of a team effort to keep the tradition alive.
“We all kind of pitch into it — myself, my staff, my manager’s love helping out with the whole thing,” Ladron said.” We all gang up and do the best we can to have a good event.”
The timing of the event also works out well, Ladron said, in that it provides a game-like environment with fans and parents in the stands before the games start counting for real.
“Add in the whole fact that we spent most of our time last year not playing in front of a crowd, so you get an opportunity to kind of get some jitters out,” Ladron said, pointing out that the game atmosphere is especially beneficial to the younger kids. “Just having that opportunity to get out on the floor and play — maybe that takes a little bit away before Friday.”
That’s when the 2021-22 season for the Golden Beavers commences, and it will do so without Nate Abel, a graduated senior who was honorable mention All-State according to the Associated Press last season — a list that comprises all five divisions — and a first team All-State selection in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association before heading up north to NCAA Division II Michigan Tech in the U.P.
But the Golden Beavers return four talented four-year varsity players in Ty Bunkoske, Brady Helbing, Alex Soto and Evan Sharkey, and a senior class that also includes Marshal Kuhl and the 6-foot-6 Simon Loomans.
The experience, as well as the depth of energetic and athletic juniors and underclassmen behind those six seniors, has Ladron eager to get on the court and show people his squad isn’t in for a down year.
“I’m just excited about the possibilities of this group,” he said.
“I think there’s some people out there who think we might not be very good,” he added with a smirk. “And we’ll see.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.