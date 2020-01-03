Fundraiser planned for Baraboo, Sauk Prairie boys basketball game

A benefit will be held for Alyssa Gruender when Baraboo plays at Sauk Prairie on Thursday. Gruender is a member of the United States Army and the fiancé of Sean McGann, the Sauk Prairie head coach and a 2012 graduate of Baraboo High School.

Gruender was hospitalized on Halloween, when she began slurring her words and having difficulty forming sentences. No diagnosis was found, and she experienced a major tonic-clonic seizure on Nov. 1. This sparked a long road of testing and hospital stays that led to a brain biopsy on Dec. 11.

While there is still no diagnosis, Gruender has stayed overnight at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee more times than not the past two months.

The expenses for travel, hospital stays, MRIs, CT scans and surgery have been astronomical for the Gruender family, which includes Alyssa's parents, Brian and Laura, and siblings.

Thursday's benefit will include a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and miracle minute. The junior varsity basketball game will begin at 5:45 p.m., while the varsity game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Learn more by searching "Fight Like a Soldier" on Facebook, or donate at www.gofundme.com/f/fight-like-a-soldier. The GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 as of Friday afternoon.