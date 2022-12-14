Get to know Portage boys basketball's Kyan Reichhoff and Anton Kilde

The Portage High School boys basketball team is off to a flying start this winter.

The Warriors have yet to lose, notching their best start to a season in over a half-decade. The pair of senior Kyan Reichhoff and junior Anton Kilde are a large reason why Portage has come firing out of the gates.

How Kyan Reichhoff's drive for improvement has Portage boys basketball humming The lone returning starter has scored at least 20 points in each game this season, helping lead a young Warriors side to its best start since 2016-17.

After earning honorable mention all-Badger West Conference honors last season, Reichhoff, a 6-4 guard, has exploded this winter averaging 26.2 points per game after just 10.5 a season ago.

Kilde meanwhile has helped provide a solid 1-2 punch for coach Darrin Berger. The 6-3 forward is second on the team with 13.8 PPG, helping Portage off to its deepest unbeaten start since 2016-17.

Photos: Portage boys basketball puts unbeaten start on line against Watertown