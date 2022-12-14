Get to know Portage boys basketball's Kyan Reichhoff and Anton Kilde

The Portage High School boys basketball team is off to a flying start this winter.
The Warriors have yet to lose, notching their best start to a season in over a half-decade. The pair of senior Kyan Reichhoff and junior Anton Kilde are a large reason why Portage has come firing out of the gates.
The lone returning starter has scored at least 20 points in each game this season, helping lead a young Warriors side to its best start since 2016-17.
After earning honorable mention all-Badger West Conference honors last season, Reichhoff, a 6-4 guard, has exploded this winter averaging 26.2 points per game after just 10.5 a season ago.
Kilde meanwhile has helped provide a solid 1-2 punch for coach Darrin Berger. The 6-3 forward is second on the team with 13.8 PPG, helping Portage off to its deepest unbeaten start since 2016-17.
Photos: Portage boys basketball puts unbeaten start on line against Watertown
Portage junior Griffin Garrigan defends against Watertown's Jake Hurtgen during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portagejunior Keagan Hooker sprints up court after a turnover during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage junior Anton Kilde looks to race past Watertown's Brett Schwefel during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage junior River Meierdirk defends against Watertown's Eliot Roethle during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage senior Ben O'Brien defends against Watertown's Brayden Schmidt during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage senior Kyan Reichhoff tries to split a pair of defenders during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage senior Brady Seiler brings the ball up court during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage sophomore Elias Vera looks for an open teammate to pass to during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage junior Johnathan Stout attacks the lane during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage senior Gavin Thompson tried to block a shot attempt by Watertown's Jake Hurtgen during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Porage junior Keagan Hooker shoots over Watertown's Cameron Kranz during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage junior Anton Kilde tries to shoot over Watertown's Brett Schwefel during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage senior Ben O'Brien celebrates after the final whistle of Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage senior Kyan Reichhoff hits an off-balance shot during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage junior Johnathan Stout tries to shoot over Watertown's Brett Schwefel during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage senior Gavin Thompson looks to drive the lane during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage sophomore Elias Vera weaves up court during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage coach Darrin Berger follows along during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Youth players from the Portage Boys Hoops Club try to distract a Watertown free throw shooter during Tuesday night's Bager Conference game at Portage High School.
The Portage student section celebrates a 3-pointer during overtime of Tuesday night's Bager Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage senior Kyan Reichhoff looks to drive past Watertown's Caleb Winkelman during Tuesday night's Badger Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage junior Anton Kilde (center) tries to feed a pass to River Meierdirk during Tuesday night's Badger Conference game against Watertown at Portage High School.
Portage senior Ben O'Brien blocks a shot by Watertown's Ethan Johnson during Tuesday night's Badger Conference game at Portage High School.
Portage senior Kyan Reichhoff shoots over Watertown's Calvin Hurtgen during Tuesday night's Badger Conference game at Portage High School.
