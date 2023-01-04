 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Getting to know Central Wisconsin Christian's top scorer, Will Syens

Syens talks about some of his favorite things, which include his favorite sport, rivalry, memory and how hard it is to score 1,000 points in high school basketball.

WAUPUN — The Central Wisconsin Christian boys basketball team is having a phenomenal season, with an 8-1 record and is 5-0 in Trailways East Conference play.

A big reason for that is the performance by Will Syens on any given night. The senior is averaging a team-high 19.1 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game. The Crusaders are ranked fifth in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Syens took time to answer five questions about some of his favorite things. He also talked about how hard it is to score 1,000 points in high school basketball, which he has 1,057 for his career.

