Children have wild imaginations growing up.

Emre Kocer was no different. The Wayland Academy senior said he had a little green alien toy named Bob.

Unfortunately, he lost the toy and Bob eventually became an imaginary friend who helped Kocer learn English. Kocer is from Turkey and didn’t speak the language well, so he would have conversations with Bob.

The Big Red (15-2, 11-1 Trailways East) are one game behind the Central Wisconsin Christian (19-2, 12-0) in the Trailways East Conference standings.

Kocer is second on the team with 15.6 points a game and leads the Big Red with 4.1 assists a game.